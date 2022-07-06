ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
WEHT/WTVW

Man with warrant out of Crawford County arrested

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man who had a warrant out of Crawford County. ISP says on July 6 around 7:54 p.m., Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. Police say the driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. ISP says the motorcycle left the roadway, drove through a yard and then Daugherty fled on foot. Police say a foot pursuit ensued and Daugherty was taken into custody without further incident.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

ISP: 1 person killed in Interstate 65 crash in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana State Police said. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound roadway near Hamburg by Exit 7 and State Road 60. It happened in an area where drivers merge from the far left lane because of construction as motorists approach the exit, ISP said.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Canal on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville being dredged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

NORTH VERNON MAN DIES IN FATAL ACCIDENT

On July 06, 2022, at approximately 01:20 PM, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Elmer Hall (73 of North Vernon), was traveling...
NORTH VERNON, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies in 'workplace accident' near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died Wednesday night in what police are calling a "workplace accident" near Valley Station. Officers from LMPD's 3rd Division responded to the 7200 block of Orell Road to assist the PRP fire Department on a trench rescue. Despite rescue efforts, LMPD pronounced a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Home in Milton Lost To Devestating Fire

(PHOTO COURTESY OF MILTON FIRE AND RESCUE) At 10:01 p.m. on July 2nd, crews from Milton Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire at 4058 Coopers Bottom Rd. Crews arrived on the scene and located a residential structure fully engulfed in flames. Crews from Milton Fire, Bedford Fire, The City of Madison Fire, Madison Township Fire, and Trimble County EMS worked for a couple of hours to get the fire out. The owners of the residence were not home at the time of the fire. They did lose a couple of family pets in the fire. The house received major damage from the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined but after investigations, it does appear to be electrical in nature.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Three people arrested after police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after a police chase that ended in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to LMPD, the chase ended at the intersection of Euclid and Sharpe Avenue. The chase started after officers had boxed in a stolen vehicle around 10p.m. Wednesday. At some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Oldham Co. man facing homicide charge when man dies after falling out of back of truck

An Oldham county man is facing a homicide charge after two men fell out of the back of a pickup truck in Henry County, killing one. Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie told WAVE.com that police responded to the incident Saturday night at approximately 9:15. Upon arriving, officers found 25-year-old Jerad Johnson, of Eminence, deceased. The other victim, an unidentified 22-year-old man from Charlestown, Indiana, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies victim in deadly New Albany shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested and named the main suspect following a Fourth of July shooting in southern Indiana. Police said they found 20-year-old Desijuan Berry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Bono Road around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Berry was transported to...
NEW ALBANY, IN

