Sheriff: Alligators, scorpion, snakes among animals found at Mogadore home during search

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 1 day ago
A search of a Mogadore home on Tuesday by the Portage County Sheriff's Office not only turned up drugs and guns, they said, but also a large number of animals and reptiles.

The Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit and the Mogadore Police Department executed a warrant at 21 Second Ave. where they reportedly found five dogs, one cat, one rabbit, four ferrets, five snakes, three tarantulas, a scorpion, two alligators, three turtles, one snapping turtle, 300 fish, six ducks and two geese. The animals were all removed by the Portage Animal Protective League.

The sheriff's office also said Investigators located two firearms, ammunition, items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances, a digital scale, THC wax, and Hashish oil.

Portage County Job and Family Services was also contacted about a child living in the home.

No charges have been reported, but the controlled substances will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further analysis, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said criminal charges are expected.

