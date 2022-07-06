ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Blue Jackets should consider drafting Logan Cooley, skilled center with high ceiling

By Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
Logan Cooley was barely a year old when his hometown Pittsburgh Penguins drafted Sidney Crosby with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft. Three years later, Cooley was one of the first local children to participate in Crosby's Little Penguins program, which gives free equipment and coaching to kids who want to learn hockey.

Now, Cooley is one of the top prospects in the 2022 NHL draft, and he can trace his love for hockey all the way back to his first days on the ice in a Penguins No. 87 jersey.

As the Blue Jackets prepare to make their selections at sixth and 12th overall on Thursday, here's what to know about Cooley, who ranks second on NHL Central Scouting's list of North American skaters:

Position: Center

Height, weight: 5-10.5, 180

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Team (League): United States National Team Development Program (USHL)

2021-22 point totals: 27 goals and 48 assists in 51 games

What are Logan Cooley's strengths?

Cooley's favorite NHL player is Patrick Kane, and it's evident in the way he plays. A smaller player like Kane, Cooley is fearless with the puck on his stick, has elite vision and creative playmaking ability, and is able to create scoring chances for himself in addition to distributing the puck.

"(I've watched Kane) for a long time, since I was a little kid," Cooley said at the scouting combine. "Just watching his shootout moves, all his highlights, his goals, his backhands. It’s something that I try to put into my game. Anytime you can learn from Patrick Kane, he’s a pretty good guy to learn from. He’s definitely someone that I’m going to continue to watch."

Cooley plays a relentless, high-pace game, and his skill level is high enough to keep up with that pace. He's an agile skater on his edges and quick in a straight line, which gives him the four-way mobility that is highly sought-after in the NHL. And unlike some skilled players, who use their skill to make impressive plays that aren't actually that beneficial to their team, Cooley uses his abilities in a functional way that demonstrates a high-end understanding of the game.

He has an incredibly low panic threshold — arguably too low at times, as he can get himself into trouble on occasion — and is highly effective with the puck on his stick in transition, whether he carries the puck into the zone himself or makes a seamless breakout pass.

The NTDP trains its forwards to play a 200-foot game, so Cooley is also a solid defensive player who won't be a liability in his own zone. All of these attributes combine to make him one of the best players in the draft class, with the potential to be the best player down the line if he hits his ceiling.

What are Logan Cooley's weaknesses?

As a smaller player, size will always be raised as a concern about Cooley. But the modern NHL is trending toward smaller, skilled, speedy players, and Cooley, ever-confident, can't envision his size limiting him in the NHL.

"I think size isn’t really a factor," Cooley said. "If you can play the game, if you can score goals, I don’t see why it’s gonna stop you. For me, I’ve always found a way to maneuver through bigger guys, playing teams like North Dakota and Minnesota. I’ve never really struggled with that. I think as I continue to get stronger, it won’t be a factor at all."

Other criticisms of Cooley's game are things very common to young, skilled players, like a tendency to over-handle the puck or skate into too much pressure while trying to make a play. Cooley also can be inconsistent without the puck and sometimes is caught unaware in the defensive zone, but these are all flaws that should smooth out with time, experience and a stronger balance between what he can and can't do on the ice.

How would Logan Cooley fit in the Blue Jackets' system?

Cooley would join Kent Johnson as one of the Jackets' most skilled prospects and instantly improve an already good prospect pool. Though Cooley plays center now and says it's his preferred position, he has played the wing in the past, which would give the Jackets flexibility with his spot in the lineup.

Slotting Cooley into the top six of the lineup with Johnson, Cole Sillinger, Patrik Laine, Jakub Voracek and Oliver Bjorkstrand — potentially as the second line center between Johnson and Bjorkstrand — would give the Jackets incredible skill and speed on their top two lines.

Will Logan Cooley still be available for the Blue Jackets?

After spilling a lot of ink detailing Cooley's elite skill and high ceiling, here's the bad news for the Jackets: he almost definitely won't be available at No. 6. The Canadiens have publicly stated in recent days that they hasn't yet decided on which player they'll pick at first overall, but it will be one of Cooley, Shane Wright or Juraj Slafkovsky.

Wright or Slafkovsky are the most likely choices for Montreal, but regardless of which direction the first pick goes, and thus what happens after, it's hard to imagine Cooley getting past the Seattle Kraken at fourth overall. If, for some unlikely reason, Cooley doesn't go in the top four and falls to the Philadelphia Flyers at five, expect them to set a land speed record with how fast they get to the podium to announce the pick.

How long until Logan Cooley is ready for the NHL?

Cooley is committed to the University of Minnesota and made it clear at the combine that he doesn't expect to be there long. There's a slim chance he goes straight to the NHL, depending on where he's drafted, but the more likely outcome is that Cooley spends a season at Minnesota and is a full-time NHL player for the 2023-24 season.

"(College) is the plan for right now," Cooley said. "Obviously, it’s going to come down to what team I get drafted to, where they think I should end up. That’s a talk I’m gonna have with my agents, just trying to see what will get me to the NHL the fastest way possible. If that means a year in college, that’s what I’m gonna do. If they think I can make the jump, I’m gonna do that."

@baileyajohnson_

