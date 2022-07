The Vandalia City Council on Tuesday night rejected the idea of adding gaming machines to a business plan, but may support it under different circumstances. Businessmen Mark Meadows, Zac Kopp and Jason Paslay came before the City Council on Tuesday. The 3 businessmen came before the City Council back on April 18th to discuss their plan for a business that would include ax throwing and golf simulators at 2525 Veteran’s Avenue in Vandalia. At that time, the group—which goes under the business name of PMK Inc—applied for a Class F Liquor License. The license at that time was for bowling alleys, but the City Council at their meeting on May 4th approved changes to that license to include theirs and other recreational businesses.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO