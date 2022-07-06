ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury finds man guilty of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle

By ANDREW DALTON
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RExN_0gWjR9qd00
Nipsey Hussle Trial Eric Holder Jr., who is accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, enters a courtroom to hear the verdicts in his murder trial at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Jurors have found the 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2019 fatal shooting of the rapper. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool) (Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 32-year-old man who grew up on the same streets in the same gang as Nipsey Hussle was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of the Grammy-winning rapper, who rose above his circumstances to become an inspiration to the neighborhood where he was eventually gunned down.

The Los Angeles County jury also found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for gunfire that hit other men at the scene. Prosecutors had sought two counts of attempted murder. Holder also was found guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm on the same men.

Holder, wearing a blue suit and face mask, stood up in the small court room next to his lawyer as the verdict was read. He had no visible reaction. His lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, conceded during the trial that Holder shot Hussle, 33, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, but had sought a lesser verdict of voluntary manslaughter.

Jansen said in an email that he was deeply disappointed in the first-degree murder verdict.

“It was always going to be tough given the high profile circumstances surrounding the case," Jansen said.

He added that he and Holder were grateful that the jury agreed that the attempted murder counts were overcharged. They plan to appeal the murder conviction, he said.

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about six hours over two days before reaching the verdict. Most of their deliberations took place Friday, and they promptly came to their unanimous decision Wednesday, briefly reconvening after a four-day break. A pair of typos on the verdict form discovered as the results were read forced jurors to briefly return to deliberations before the outcome could be made official, but they had no bearing on the outcome.

“We are both proud and I am a little relieved that the verdict came in a complete, absolute agreement with the charges that Eric Holder murdered Ermias Asghedom in cold blood,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said outside the courtroom. “We hope that today is a day in which the Asghedom family and the friends and fans of Nipsey Hussle around the world will find some measure of closure.”

No relatives of Hussle were in the room when the verdict was read, nor did any attend the trial.

The judge has a wide range of options when he sentences Holder on Sept. 15. The first-degree murder charge alone carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“Obviously nothing that happened here today can heal the wound, nothing that happened here today can restore Mr. Asghedom to this world, but we hope that there is some resounding peace in the fact that his killer will be in prison likely for the rest of his life,” McKinney said.

The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.

Hussle and Holder had known each other for years growing up as members of the Rollin' 60s in South Los Angeles when a chance meeting outside the clothing store the rapper opened in his neighborhood led to the shooting, and his death.

The evidence against Holder was overwhelming, from eyewitnesses to surveillance cameras from local businesses that captured his arrival, the shooting and his departure.

The shooting followed a conversation the two men had about rumors that Holder had been acting as an informant for authorities. Jansen argued that being publicly accused of being a “snitch” by a person as prominent as Hussle brought on a “heat of passion” in Holder that made him not guilty of first-degree murder.

Hussle's close friend Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, who was standing next to him when he was shot and testified at the trial, said the conversation he heard does not explain the killing for him.

“It feels good to get some closure, but I still need to know why,” Douglas said after the verdict.

After years of grinding that won him underground acclaim — his nickname was both a play on the name of comedian Nipsey Russell and a nod to the hustle the future hip-hop star showed in making music and selling CDs — Hussle had just released his major-label debut album and earned his first Grammy nomination when he was killed.

He was a widely beloved figure in Los Angeles, especially in the South LA area where he grew up and remained after gaining fame, buying property and opening businesses.

A year after his death, Hussle was mourned at a memorial at the arena then known as Staples Center, and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards that included DJ Khaled and John Legend.

It was more than two years after that when the man who shot him would go on trial.

“Today was really about Nipsey Hussle and the legacy that he leaves behind,” McKinney said Wednesday. “This verdict and the story of his life will be talked about for sure at Crenshaw and Slauson, but the meaning of it will carry far beyond those streets.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Rapper ‘Snoopy Blue’ Found Shot to Death in Car in South LA

Details are still pending Sunday following the fatal shooting of rapper Snoopy Blue in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the victim inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a house party Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Detectives believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WDBO

Armed man on rooftop killed by police in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A potential rooftop gunman was shot and killed Saturday morning by officers with the Long Beach Police Department in California. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. PDT to a 911 call about a dispute in a vehicle, which investigators later determined was a kidnapping, assault and attempted carjacking that left an unidentified victim hospitalized, the Long Beach Post reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Nipsey Russell
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
John Legend
2urbangirls.com

Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in LA County area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man who was shot to death in the unincorporated Florence-Graham area near South Los Angeles was identified Saturday. The victim was identified as Jesus Salazar of Muscoy, a San Bernardino County community, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

NCIS Actor Charged In Connection To Death Of Model Christy Giles

Charges have been filed against two men, including NCIS actor Brandt Osborn, in connection to the 2021 killings of model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The man charged with two counts of murder was David Brian Pearce, with Brandt charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Pearce...
foxla.com

Corona family held at gunpoint during home invasion

CORONA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in Corona overnight. It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4300 block of Joseph Canyon Trail. According to police, three suspects broke into the home and at one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Rapper#Violent Crime#Holder
CBS LA

LAPD investigating deadly shooting in South LA

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday responded to the scene of a collision near the 800 block of Central Avenue in South LA and found a person dead inside a vehicle. Police received the call at around 7:53 p.m. and it appears that the victim may have been shot while still in the vehicle. Two suspects, according to authorities are still on the loose and were described as males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Bother are believed to be armed with guns. No other information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Suspect on rooftop shot dead by Long Beach police officers

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed Saturday in a shooting involving Long Beach police officers. The officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding a dispute involving a person with a gun, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Arriving...
LONG BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Violent robbery at Rowland Heights market caught on video; 2 suspects at large

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) — Deputies are searching for two men they say robbed a man for his Rolex watch at a grocery store in Rowland Heights and pistol-whipped him and the woman he was with. According to the Walnut Sheriff’s Station, it happened just after noon on Saturday...
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy