‘We’ll catch her!’ Video shows Indiana officers catch children, woman who jumped to escape fire

By Matt Adams
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

MADISON, Ind. — Dramatic video shows police officers catching children and an adult as they jumped from a second-story window to escape from an apartment fire in southern Indiana.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment in the 600 block of Walnut Street. The residents were trapped, however, because the staircase was fully engulfed in flames.

Body camera footage released by the department showed the rescue and efforts to put out the fire.

Police said a child broke out some of the upstairs windows while officers waited below. The officers were able to catch each child as they jumped from the second-story window. A woman also jumped out, police said.

“Come on! Come on! Good job!” officers are heard saying as one of the children jumps out of the window before being caught.

“Come on! We’ll catch her. We’ll catch her,” they’re later heard saying as they tried to convince everyone to come down.

Officers checked the downstairs apartment to make sure no one else was inside.

Two of the responding officers were experienced firefighters and worked to contain the flames until additional fire personnel arrived on the scene, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

