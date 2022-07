For the next several months, there will be a detour in place around Mulberry Street in Harrisburg. The detour began on Thursday and will last until at least November 1. Mulberry is closed from the bridge to Derry Street. A detour will go from Mulberry to Cameron to Paxton to 13th to Mulberry/Derry. This is due to the ongoing MulDer Square Redevelopment Project which will add green spaces, a roundabout, new homes, and ADA compliant sidewalks to this neighborhood.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO