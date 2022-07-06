ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Shooting Suspect's Home Headed Into Foreclosure, Faced Life On The Streets As Father Owes $200K To Mortgage Company

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III was preparing to be tossed out into the streets. Radar has learned his father's home is on the brink of foreclosure unless he comes up with the money he owes the mortgage company.

Crimos' family home in Highwood, Illinois, just minutes away from where the July Fourth shooting took place, has been placed in pre-foreclosure after the mortgage company, Newrez, revealed its owed almost $200,000.

According to public records reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Newrez claimed that $197,939 is owed on the property's 30-year mortgage. The pre-foreclosure was filed in April, just three months before Crimo allegedly opened fire at an Independence Day parade, killing at least 7 people and injuring more than 40 more.

Source: Mega

Crimo and his dad, Robert Crimo Jr., could have faced life on the streets by the end of the year. Illinois law is clear: they would have had 7 months before they could be thrown out, which would put their moving date close to Thanksgiving.

The house, bought by the alleged shooter's deceased grandfather, is now valued at nearly $425,000.

Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Crimo lived on the property in an apartment behind the home.

Crimo faced his first day in court on Wednesday, just two days after the massacre. Authorities revealed disturbing details, including that the 21-year-old "seriously contemplated" a second attack after allegedly unloading 83 rounds at parade-goers with his AR-15-style rifle.

Source: Mega

“Investigators did develop some information that it appears when he drove to Madison, he was driving around, however, he did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison,” Deputy Chief Covelli announced during a press conference this morning.

Source: Mega

He went to great lengths to blend into the crowd, wearing women's clothing to conceal his identity before allegedly climbing the roof of a business and raining terror during Highland Park's Independence Day celebration.

On Tuesday, Crimo was charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors promise they are just the first of "dozens of more charges" to come.

Comments / 16

Tameika Cofield
2d ago

what does his house going into foreclosure have to do with him killing seven people and injuring number of others

Reply(2)
22
guest1969
1d ago

Looks like they are trying to see if his supporters are going to raise the money to get their house paid off,slick move from the MEDIA dept

Reply
5
Kathleen Brown
2d ago

If it is worth 400K and they only owe 200K - why aren’t they just selling it?

Reply(1)
10
 

