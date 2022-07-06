Funds Awarded to Stimulate Energy Efficiency in Seven Maryland School Districts
Maryland 2022 – The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is pleased to announce grant awards for seven Maryland public school districts, also known as local education agencies (LEAs), through its Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Decarbonizing Public Schools program. The grants will help finance school districts’ resource capacities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions...
Second Round Of Program Will Provide $25 Million In Incentives. More Than 350 Businesses Have Received Project Restore Support. ANNAPOLIS, MD–Governor Larry Hogan today announced the opening of the second application round for Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more than $127.6 million to local jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, educational, and community organizations to increase high-speed internet access and affordability. The funding will help provide broadband service...
Montgomery County is the largest county in Maryland and is home to the largest school district in the state. Its next claim to fame very well may be the home – or former home – of the next governor. Of the nine Democratic gubernatorial candidates, seven either have...
HANOVER, Md. — As the school year is approaching for students, many won’t have the necessary supplies to succeed in school. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a state-wide School Supply Drive from Monday, July 11, until July 29.
Maryland citizens who have made a choice about who they want as their next governor, or person in congress, or any of the scores of other public offices up for election this year, have started voting in the party primary -- either in person or by mail or dropbox. They have until 8 p.m. July 19 to vote.
As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News for more candidate profiles in the days leading up to the July 19 primary election. Republican Maryland gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz...
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are proud to announce Captain Bruno M. Vasta and the late James W. “Jim” Gracie each as recipients of Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Awards for 2022. The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award...
Staffing shortages across state government in Maryland are leading to dangerous working conditions and delays in critical services, union leaders allege. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 31 said Maryland has more than 7,000 vacant positions and that the state needs to immediately work to fill them and add more positions.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - How much money do you need to make to be happy living in Maryland? A lot! That's according to a new survey that takes a look at the price of happiness in states across the nation. The survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need...
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in Maryland's gubernatorial race leading up to the July 19 primary elections. In less than two weeks many voters in Maryland will head to the polls, ahead of the general election...
Maryland, Virginia and D.C. use the same software company for some of its services related to unemployment benefits, and a recent cyberattack is creating an impact on people who rely on it. Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI) informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development about an “identified anomalous activity”...
Maryland state agencies are awash in vacancies, losing seasoned workers and struggling to perform core functions, according to union leaders, members of the General...
Annapolis, MD - In response to the lowest abundance of crabs ever counted in the 33-year history of the Chesapeake Bay’s winter blue crab dredge survey, fishery managers at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Marine Resources Commission adopted new regulations designed to reduce the crab harvest.
Pursuant to Governor Hogan’s July 5th, 2022, direction to suspend the ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division is providing the following guidance to all current Maryland Wear and Carry Permit holders and Law Enforcement Agencies. ALL RESTRICTIONS...
Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
As of July 6, 2022, 5 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Maryland in 2022. Renaming of the Courts of Appeals and Special Appeals Amendment. Description: Renames the Maryland Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to the Appellate Court of Maryland.
– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) this week released mental health and crisis resources for coping with violence. Developed by the MDH Behavioral Health Administration (BHA), this comprehensive resource includes tips, local and nationwide information and fact sheets (in English and Spanish) for parents, educators and behavioral health professionals to help young people.
Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
