Houston, TX

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez should be the league MVP

By Brian Dunleavy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate is always, “can an MVP be on a team that doesn’t make the playoffs?”, and this year I would ask those who still believe Shohei Ohtani should win the award, “can the MVP be on a team in the bottom half of their division?” Yordan Alvarez’s July 5 game...

A-Rod’s Aaron Judge contract take is pessimistic for Yankees

As Aaron Judge’s revenge tour gains steam, so, too, have the fleet of takes indicating he’s priced himself out of the New York Yankees‘ coffers. It is what it is. Judge remains focused on dominating in the here and now (armed with the knowledge that he’s making his offseason sweeter in the process). Pundits from Buster Olney to Alex Rodriguez (apparently) remain focused on nudging, poking and prodding until somebody spills something about in-season negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yordan Alvarez Hits 26th Home Run of Season in 5-2 Astros Win

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has stolen much of the spotlight this season when it comes to the AL MVP race, but Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is carving out his own spotlight at the moment for the award. The left-handed slugger is leading the American League in...
HOUSTON, TX
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
4 players Reds must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds expected to be a an underwhelming team in 2022. The team had a fire-sale over the offseason that saw them trade players such as Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Sonny Gray. The Reds never had any intentions of competing in 2022. And they are expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cardinals should make this trade before season slips away

The St. Louis Cardinals are slipping in the NL Wild Card standings, with the Phillies catching up with them this week. An upgrade in starting pitching would be nice. The Cards need pitching — that much is obvious. Jack Flaherty is out for a bit, and even with Steven...
Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
Red Sox: 3 players who won’t be on the roster past the trade deadline

These three members of the Boston Red Sox roster will not and should not be on the team past the trade deadline. Major League Baseball’s biggest seller in April won more than enough games to make themselves one of the prime buyers in July. The Boston Red Sox are serious contenders and a big part of contending is making roster decisions to field the best team possible.
BOSTON, MA
Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
