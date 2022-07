Click here to read the full article. Netflix was one of the key sponsors of UK magazine The Spectator‘s summer party last week. The well-timed and buzzy London event — which came amid the stormy unseating of Boris Johnson as PM –was attended by a number of leading figures in the UK political and media landscape. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was at the event which formed part of a UK charm offensive which also included an event at BAFTA to celebrate the charity’s Breakthrough Brits program, also sponsored by the streamer. The studio is celebrating 10 years in the UK. Among politicians to have attended...

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO