Prince William, Kate bring their dog Orla to polo match

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie were seen out on the Fourth of July far from their Montecito, CA home, according to Express. The British outlet reports that a Facebook user shared photos on the platform of Meghan, Archie, and Harry out in Jackson Hole, WY, taking in the town's parade for the holiday. The photos have since circulated on social media. Archie wore a red, white, and blue baseball cap and sucked on a lollipop. Meghan, meanwhile, paired a white tank with skinny jeans and a tan wide-brimmed hat. Neither her nor Harry's faces were visible in photos.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO