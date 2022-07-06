ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 7 Most Inventive Time Machines in Movie History

By Emilio Gabriel Lapitan
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTime travel, changing the past and altering the future are concepts that filmmakers simply can’t resist. Modern movies like Terminator: Dark Fate and The Adam Project continue to tackle time travel, envisioning some truly jaw-dropping time machines. Time travel films often grapple with moral dilemmas or showcase the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How 'The Matrix', 'Eternals' & 'Prometheus' Connect to Gnosticism

The beliefs of the Gnostics, an all-but-forgotten 2nd Century Christian sect, might not seem to have much relevance to the modern world – especially the imagined futures of some of our favorite science fiction films. However, key writers and filmmakers have been influenced by Gnosticism, which asks questions about where we come from and why we’re here. These elements show through in the movies The Matrix, Eternals, and Prometheus. Furthermore, as the best science fiction should, they raise some big issues that are very relevant to our lives today.
RELIGION
Collider

'Baymax!' Proves That Bite-Sized Is Best

If anyone knows how to keep a franchise going, it’s Disney. Its latest addition to the Big Hero 6 franchise is the new Disney+ series based on its beloved character, Baymax. Instead of adding a sequel film to the franchise, the follow-up to the series, Baymax Dreams, is another show called Baymax!. Baymax!’s first season includes only six 10-15 minute long episodes. While Baymax himself is as large as ever, his show is small and intimate. So, why does Baymax!’s unique structure work so well, and how does it prove that when it comes to streaming, short and sweet is superior?
TV SERIES
Collider

Confusing in a Cool Way: All Movies Written by Charlie Kaufman, Ranked

No one does it quite like Charlie Kaufman. The writer-director, who took the world by storm with his writing debut in Spike Jonze's Being John Malkovich, has a unique approach to screenwriting that places him as one of the most creative and fascinating artists in the medium. Whether it's with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
Paul Mcgann
Collider

7 Must-See Documentaries Directed by Women

It’s no secret that women are massively underrepresented in film. Like so many other fields, the movie industry has been predominantly open to men, while women have often been dismissed as incapable of the traditionally male position. Luckily this antiquated mindset is slowly but surely turning around, as 2021 was a record year for women in movies.
MOVIES
Collider

Discovery+ Dares You Not to Fall in Love With the Adorable Trailer for 'The Bond'

Cute animal lovers – AKA everyone – assemble! Discovery+ released the trailer for The Bond, a four-part miniseries that centers around a group of people who formed surprising and unbreakable bonds with animals that you typically don’t have as pets. Produced by Robert Downey Jr., the inspiring and heartwarming series premieres next week.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 'Thor' Sequel The World Never Got to See

The modern version of the Thor movies is brimming with confidence. As the release of Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, anticipation grows ever greater for this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the positive reception of the last solo Thor outing, Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, the character of Thor managed to have scene-stealing supporting roles in each of the last two Avengers installments. The Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the God of Thunder has become a successful and beloved creation, but this wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Thor was the most troubled solo Marvel Studios franchise, as reflected by how an unmade version of Thor: The Dark World was abandoned early in the film’s pre-production phase.
MOVIES
Collider

When Will 'Thor: Love and Thunder' be Available on Disney+?

Thor: Love and Thunder is nearly in theaters. Taika Waititi's second film about the God of Thunder not only sees the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson but also the inclusion of several new (and semi-new) characters such as Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor aka Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster. Considering that Thor: Love and Thunder is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it will undoubtedly make bucket loads of money at the box office. However, almost every other film in this long-running franchise is available to stream on Disney+ (The Incredible Hulk and Jon Watt's Spider-Man trilogy are currently unavailable on Disney+), so some fans may forgo a trip to the movie theater and instead watch it at home. Therefore, here's when you can stream Thor: Love and Thunder. Keep in mind these dates are estimates and not definitive.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Machines#Time Travel#The Time Machine#What A Time#The Adam Project#Future#The Delorean Of Back
24/7 Wall St.

Greatest Car Chases in Movies

Nothing says motion-picture escapism like a car-chase scene. It’s been an essential part of cinema since movies were created (the first example is considered to be a 1903 short in which a wealthy man in a limousine pursues his eloping daughter and her intended). Car-chase scenes are not complicated, there is not a lot of dialogue, and the action, in effect, puts you in the driver’s seat.
MOVIES
Collider

Ms. Marvel: Who Plays Aisha, Kamala Khan's Powerful Great-Grandmother?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandmother, Aisha, was first mentioned back in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and there has been an air of mystery surrounding the character ever since. The latest episode of the Disney+ series finally delved into her story and answered questions about how she pertains to Kamala's arc. As it turns out, she's a Djinn who has become trapped in our dimension, but it's here where she has met a loving family and seems to have no desire to leave. This causes a huge feud with Najma, another Djinn, who feels betrayed by Aisha. Kamala, who has been sent back to this time by Najma, then has to witness her great-grandmother die, but as she dies she manages to send her powers into the bangles, and we see Kamala gain her powers. The story is emotional, yet action-packed and Aisha is a welcomed addition to the cast of Ms Marvel. But who portrays her so powerfully?
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best '80s Song From Each 'Stranger Things 4' Episode

Any news regarding Stranger Things has consumed the summer of 2022. The fourth season of the explosively popular Netflix horror series aired in two volumes, with the second volume releasing most recently on July 1st. Though the second volume only contains a couple of episodes, fans were thrilled to discover that their run times total roughly four hours.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Best Books Under 300 Pages To Round Out Your Reading Challenge

Every year on New Year's Eve, you make a resolution to read at least X number of Books a year, the number usually ranging from 10 to 100, but at the half-point in the year, you look at your read books (spoiler: it's zero) and give up on the challenge altogether. While it might not be possible to start at the beginning of the year and read through your challenge from the beginning, it is, in fact, possible to salvage your reading goal.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Who Plays [SPOILER]'s Daughter?

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is here and the second Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi team-up is well worth the wait. A fun family adventure is made all the more necessary by the inclusion of Gorr's daughter, Love. But you may have come out of your screening wanting to know who is playing the new sidekick to our beloved Thor and the answer? Hemsworth's own daughter! In the context of the film, Gorr's daughter Love dies in the beginning of the movie and it brings him on his quest to kill the gods and get his revenge on them for abandoning his people when they needed help.
MOVIES
Collider

'Hamster and Gretel' Trailer Reveals an Unusual Superhero Duo

Disney released the first trailer of Hamster and Gretel, the upcoming superhero animated series. It follows Gretel, a young girl who was bestowed with superpowers from space aliens, along with her pet hamster named Hamster. Originally, her brother Kevin was supposed to recieve the powers, rather than Hamster, but things went awry, as these things often do. Now, Gretel and Hamster must fight to protect the city while Kevin does his best to figure out how to work alongside them.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Does Loki Show Up?

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.It's difficult to imagine a Thor story without his trickster little brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). But, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be just that. Whereas the first three Thor movies all included Loki, either as a villain or an ally, Love and Thunder doesn't seem to include Tom Hiddleston as Loki at all.
MOVIES
Collider

Paul Wesley on His 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Debut as Captain Kirk

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.The Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivered a lot of unexpected twists and turns as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) was given a glimpse into a future that could be, were he to alter the course of his destiny. With Pike avoiding his date with death, Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) never became the captain of the USS Enterprise and instead moved up the ranks aboard the USS Farragut to become captain to an entirely different crew. Pike ultimately learns that by saving himself, he puts everyone he cares about at risk, forever altering the courses of their fates and inadvertently causing a deadly war with the Romulans.
TV SERIES
Collider

All The Questions We Have After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Proceed with caution. Thor: Love and Thunder marks the fourth solo movie of the God of Thunder, the first of the original Avengers to hit this benchmark. Once again, Taika Waititi injects his humor and unique sensibilities to further explore Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his place in the Nine Realms. In a post-Endgame world, Thor reunites with ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and together they team up against Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Caped Crusader Christian Bale.
MOVIES
Collider

10 of the Best TV Shows to Watch With the Whole Family on Streaming

After a long week at the office, all you want to do is lie on the couch and eat your way through the house while watching a satisfying show on Netflix. The only problem: not all of us live alone, and sometimes, the couch is shared with other family members. While there is no harm in having a binge with the folks, most of the TV shows available to us are vulgar or too violent and consequently can't be watched via means of our circle of relatives together.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy