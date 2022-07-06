Wyoming pays out record $15.25M but still has over $98M in unclaimed property
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division paid out a record $15.25 million in cash and securities during fiscal year 2022. Despite the record payouts, the state still holds over $98 million that is waiting to be claimed, a Wednesday press release from the Unclaimed Property Division...
The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
