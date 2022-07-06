ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia National Guard member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 misdemeanor

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Virginia National Guard member accused of surging into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor federal charge today. Jamie Lynn Ferguson acknowledged guilt in a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a common charge for defendants in Jan.. 6 cases....

wvmetronews.com

sharon Jackson
1d ago

She should get a dishonorable discharge. She took the same oath the Prez. & congress takes. Fire her!

Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 7-8-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 15-minute podcast MetroNews This Morning gets you up to date on what’s happening across the state of West Virginia. MetroNews anchor Carrie Hodousek delivers the news, Kyle Wiggs on sports plus Hoppy Kercheval’s commentary. Listen to Friday morning’s edition here.
POLITICS

