ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Billionaires’ Row outdoor seating food fight roils residential building

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YzHw_0gWjMliZ00
Residents of the Osborne, built in 1885 at 205 W. 57th St. and run by the Osborne Tenants Corp., are fed up with the "three-ring circus" they find outside their staid doors. Matthew McDermott

A landmark Carnegie Hall-area co-op has taken center stage in a drama over whether the city’s outdoor seating laws — which have provided a lifeline to restaurants during the pandemic — have gone on long enough.

The Osborne, an 11-story brown-brick building across the street from the famed concert hall, wants its longtime commercial tenants — which include a bar, a diner and a pizza joint — to scrap their outdoor seating or have their leases terminated, according to a lawsuit obtained by Side Dish.

Residents of the co-op, built in 1885 at 205 W. 57th St. and run by the Osborne Tenants Corp., are fed up with the “three-ring circus” they find outside their staid doors — where legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein and pianist Bobby Short once lived.

“There are tables everywhere, food and people are outside until later than 1:00 a.m., there are reports of crowds, people sleeping outside maybe after getting inebriated at the bar. One subtenant apparently set up a hostess podium on the sidewalk,” said Steve Sladkus, the lawyer representing the co-op board, according to the lawsuit.

The businesses have fought back, saying in court they are in full compliance with the city’s Open Streets program, which is now a permanent plan that helps restaurants expand their footprint with outdoor dining on certain streets and sidewalks.

“The Osborne says there’s a three-ring circus, but we don’t know what they are referring to,” said lawyer Joseph Goldsmith, who represents two of three restaurants — Carnegie Diner, and Pizza and Shakes. “There are catchphrases people have against the Open Streets program that is not specific to these restaurants. People aren’t outside til 2 or 3 am. No one is passed out in the gutter sleeping and hungover. We don’t know what they are talking about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7d1B_0gWjMliZ00
Stathis Antonakopoulos, who runs Carnegie Diner and Pizza and Shakes, said he has removed 60 outdoor seats after the Osborne launched a sidewalk renovation project.

The resulting food fight on the well-heeled sidewalk along Billionaires’ Row has led to a complicated legal battle involving a third party — 57th and 7th Associates — which has managed the leases of the seven retail spaces since 1962.

One of those, PJ Carney’s, has been a fixture at the corner of Seventh Ave. and W. 57th St. since 1940.

“Our customers are the people who service the people who live in the neighborhood,” said Meaghan Fitzgerald, the general manager and co-owner of PJ Carney’s. “Some people may have a different idea of what the neighborhood should be, but we are part of the neighborhood. We’re not upscale, with whiskey tastings, but we’re also not a college bar with bras hanging upside down. We’re a sedate family business, as far as Irish bars go. I don’t know what the end game is here.”

Fitzgerald’s family, which has owned the 50-seat bar since 1982 and added 10 tables along W. 57th St. during the pandemic, depicted the legal battle as one between the old guard and the rich snobs who have infiltrated the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNqry_0gWjMliZ00
“There are tables everywhere, food and people are outside until later than 1:00 a.m,” says Steve Sladkus, the lawyer representing the co-op board.

“We managed to exist in relative harmony for decades but as the neighborhood transitioned into Billionaires’ Row, the Osborne building became increasingly ill-disposed towards us,” she said.

The co-op board refuted claims they are picking on Carney’s or the other blue-collar establishments, which still have nine years left on their leases.

Sladkus called the outdoor seating and the neon signage an eyesore as he pleaded his case as a defendant last month in the case brought by 57th and 7th Associates in State Supreme Court.

“This has nothing to do with class warfare,” Sladkus told Side Dish. “It has to do with complying with the basic terms of a lease. That’s why you have leases. There are no more restrictions on indoor dining. All the building wants is to restore how things were pre-COVID. The outdoor seating has created a three-ring circus outside and it has to stop.”

The lawyer for 57th and 7th, Daniel Ansell – of Greenberg Traurig – declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePdf0_0gWjMliZ00
The businesses have fought back, saying in court they are in full compliance with the city’s Open Streets program.

Judge Andrew Borrok, who was pressed in to hear the emergency case, ordered the Osborne not to take any action against the subtenants until the original judge weighs in on whether the restaurants are in compliance with their leases. The next court date is set for July 8.

“The little mom-and-pops are being intimidated by a coop board run amok, shooting a butterfly with a cannon,” a source involved in the case told The Post. “They are bullying the tenants in the middle of a really difficult economy. …. Why pick on the little guys? The restaurants are using tables and chairs because no one is eating inside. They went militant over silliness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZpBF_0gWjMliZ00
Antonakopoulos says the 30 seats he has on Seventh Avenue are key for survival.

Restaurateur Stathis Antonakopoulos, who runs Carnegie Diner and Pizza and Shakes, said he has removed 60 outdoor seats along W. 57th St. after the Osborne launched a sidewalk renovation construction project. The 30 seats he has on Seventh Avenue are key for survival.

“They don’t like the look of it,” Antonakopoulos said. “I respect the tenants. We have a great relationship. But the people managing them aren’t part of reality and have no idea what a restaurant has to do to survive during COVID. Half of all New York City restaurants closed. We paid our rent and kept all of our employees. I think they are unfair and unthoughtful. We lost more than $1 million during the pandemic but we still kept the restaurants open.”

He added that during the pandemic, when Carnegie Diner was closed, there were homeless people on the sidewalk.

“If they want me to remove the tables, there will be tents on the streets again. Right now, we have nice flowers and everything is clean. The tables don’t bother anyone. Their argument is just leverage for negotiations. We feel like a pawn on the chess board,” Antonakopoulos said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xA8EA_0gWjMliZ00
“The little mom-and-pops are being intimidated by a co-op board run amok, shooting a butterfly with a cannon,” a source involved in the case told The Post.

Borrok expressed sympathy for the leasing agent, saying that 57th and Seventh was like “the ham between two slices of bread” as it works with both the Osborne and its commercial tenants, according to court records.

“The mayor created open streets so restaurants could earn a living, and now two of the restaurants have tables and chairs on the sidewalks,” said the source involved in the case. “But the Osborne isn’t the Taj Mahal. They’re not the aesthetic police of 57th St. but they’ve taken it upon themselves to harass the little people. Don’t they have anything better to do?”

Added Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance: “The Open Restaurants outdoor dining program saved thousands of restaurants from going out of business and is credited with bringing back 100,000 jobs, not to mention the fact that New Yorkers and visitors love dining alfresco.”

Two women dining at Carnegie Diner on Tuesday said the outdoor dining should stay.

“I would be so sad to see them lose this space,” said a real estate broker, who works on the next block and eats at Carnegie Diner a few times a week with her assistant.

The broker scoffed at the idea that diners were creating a ruckus or a “three-ring circus.”

“It’s been absolutely perfect. Lunch is never crazy or excessive. It’s got the perfect normal flow of people,” she said, adding, “who wants to sit indoors in the summer or even in the winter. They have great heat lamps when it’s cold. Everyone is so welcoming here. There’s so much love.”

Sladkus said it is “unfair to paint [the Osborne] in a bad light.”

“Everyone is profiting at my client’s detriment,” he said. “We want to restore the beauty of the building. Now there are people sleeping in the streets and inebriated. To make this seem like a snobby building stomping on the little people is absurd.”

This is not the only skirmish along Billionaires’ Row.

Last week, a W. 58th St. homeless shelter quietly opened in the former Park Savoy Hotel, next door to an entrance for 157 W. 57th, the first supertall condo on Billionaires’ Row and home of the city’s first $100 million apartment. The shelter opened following four years of court battles that ensued after the city announced its plans to open the shelter back in 2017.

In addition, some co-op owners at Carnegie House, an older residential building on Billionaires’ Row — not a new supertall — are suing the co-op board to save their home because the building must pay $280 million to buy the land under the structure or they will have to pay an extra $26 million a year in ground rent on top of the current $4.4 million a year, as my colleague Steve Cuozzo reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Battle Brews Over Outdoor Seating on Billionaires Row in Midtown Manhattan

There's an ongoing food fight over outdoor seating in one of Manhattan's most affluent neighborhoods. Residents living along Billionaires Row, a stretch of 57th Street in midtown lined with ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, are taking issue with the seating arrangement outside at least two pandemic-ravaged restaurants. Stathis Antonakopoulos owns one of...
MANHATTAN, NY
iheart.com

Actual House Built On Top Of NYC Apartment Rooftop

#OnlyInNYC you'll see an ACTUAL HOUSE build on top of an apartment complex (video below). We all know renting and housing is a huge problem in the New York City area but this is getting real out of hand. Would you live in a house built on top of an apartment building?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
House Digest

The Unexpected New Luxury Destination For NYC's Elite

The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Landlord to Pony Up $300K in Security Deposits to Tenants: AG James

Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Essence

This Couple Couldn't Find Black-Owned Restaurants So They Launched EatOkra, A Business Directory For Black Businesses

After having a hard time identifying Black-owned food stores and restaurants in their Brooklyn neighborhood, Anthony and Janique Edwards decided to do something about it. Okra is often used as a binding agent in stews and soups, making the meal more substantial and satisfying. Over time, the vegetable has become a staple in soul food items not only because of its practicality but also for its sustenance.
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Instagram-Worthy Italian Restaurant Arthur & Sons Is Taking NYC By Storm Thanks To Chef Joe Isidori — Here's Why

It's hard to decide what's better at Arthur & Sons — the food, the presentation or the chef himself. Acclaimed Michelin Star Chef Joe Isidori opened the doors to his newest, and most personal, restaurant last month — and it's already proving to be the hot-spot of the summer. Whether choosing this old school New York Italian restaurant, located in the West Village, for an intimate date night, celebratory meal or simply for the exquisite food, Arthur & Sons is the place to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Fight#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Carnegie Hall#The Osborne Tenants Corp
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Places To Eat in New York City’s Chelsea Market

Chelsea Market has an unfair reputation these days: Located in the swanky Meatpacking District (you know, near all those clubs you tried to get into in college) in Manhattan, the indoor food hall and shopping mall is maligned as a place only tourists go to eat. And yes, there are plenty of tourists milling around the brick-walled market. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t food at Chelsea Market that is well worth waiting in line for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebeet.com

New York City’s Largest Vegan Restaurant is Now Open. Here’s Where to Find It

265 Bower sat collecting dust for nearly four years after New York City's Paulaner Brauhaus shuttered in 2018. Now, the vast space in the middle of Nolita is seeing new life with Belse – an upscale vegan brewpub with an extensive plant-based food and beverage menu. Belse is officially New York City’s largest vegan restaurant, providing locals and tourists with an atypically spacious dining and drinking experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You now need this much money to be considered financially secure in NYC

We always knew you had to be very rich to feel comfortable living in New York... but it never occurred to us just how rich that was. According to a new survey of 500 city dwellers by financial firm Charles Schwab, locals believe that you need $1.4 million to be "financially comfortable" in the New York area and $3.4 million (that's over a million more than the national average) to be considered "wealthy." Yes, those are pretty insane numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

Brooklyn Residential: Rethinking Home Design in NYC's Most Populous Borough

New York City is defined by its architecture, and in turn, diverse ways of living. As the nation's "metropolis," it has also faced some of the most challenging housing problems of any American city. From single-family homes to high-rise residential towers, housing has evolved at different paces and scales throughout the boroughs. In turn, each district and county is home to a wide range of residential styles and housing solutions.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out New York

Here's how midtown has made a major bounce back

If you’ve walked through Times Square lately, dodging tourists glancing upward at the New Year’s ball and mega-chain stores, dodging costumed characters eagerly seeking cash tips, elbowing commuters hustling to get to the—what’s that thing called?—oh yeah, the office, you’ve probably astutely noticed that Manhattan is far from dead, as the narrative goes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A 2,000-Square-Foot KFC Just Opened In Chinatown

If you find yourself in Lower Manhattan looking for something that’s finger lickin’ good, you’ll be ecstatic to know that a brand new KFC just opened up in Chinatown. The new location spans 2,000 sq ft. at 275 Canal Street. According to the press release, the Canal...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Ranking New York’s most active developers

New York City sprang back to life in the spring of 2021, and its busiest builders were no exception. In the past year, the city’s 20 most active developers filed plans to build nearly 16 million square feet of projects across the five boroughs. Now, they face a whole new set of headwinds entering the second half of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Couple wants deposits back on Scarsdale dream home

A couple who hired a Mamaroneck contractor to build a house in Scarsdale is demanding the return of $538,800 in deposits. Michael and Katie Goldberg of Manhattan claim they “would never have entered into or continued the transaction,” according to a complaint filed June 28 in Westchester Supreme Court against KOSL Building Group, Mamaroneck, and owner Bobby Ben-Simon, “had they known the true state of affairs.”
SCARSDALE, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Williams expresses gratitude for vote for NY governor

A day after resoundingly losing his bid to unseat incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary, Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams has expressed gratitude to voters, saying that he cannot thank them enough for “this privilege to be your voice and vessel for change through public service.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

What the Gateway Deal Means for New Yorkers

Good morning. It’s Thursday. Today we’ll look at the nuts and bolts of the Hudson River tunnel project that just cleared a major hurdle, and why it’s so important to New York, New Jersey and even the country. And we’ll dig into the money and transparency problems the city […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy