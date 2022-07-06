ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend councilmember in favor of board members getting paid

 1 day ago
At the June 20 Great Bend City Council meeting, councilmember Lindsey Krom-Craven asked if there were possible incentives available to get more residents interested in serving on the city council. In June, Krom-Craven suggested incentives that the city already funds such as swim passes to the pool and memberships...

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (7/6)

NEW BUSINESS - COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, presented a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (7/7)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. The 4-Hers of Barton County and the Barton County Fair Association would like to invite all businesses to join them for the 31st Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast and Chamber Coffee starting at 7:30am on July 7th at the Expo Complex in Expo II. This annual event is an excellent way for businesses to meet 4-Hers, exhibitors and leaders who bring this annual event to life each year. It is also an excellent way for all of them to say thank you to the businesses in Barton County who support the fair. This year’s theme is, “Come Hear the Sounds of the Barton County Fair”. Look at exhibits, talk to the kids and maybe even win a prize. Save the date for some good food and fellowship as they celebrate Barton County.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Reminder: Part of July 4 celebration is picking up trash

Fourth of July fireworks are fun. And now it's time for the cleanup. Great Bend's Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer reminds residents that all Independence Day trash needs to be disposed of in a timely manner. "We usually give them several days before we go looking around," Keffer said. "If...
Hoisington making a splash with new pool

Following delays in the construction process, the new Hoisington city pool officially opened last Friday. Carrothers Construction handled the construction on the $3 million facility in Bicentennial Park. Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell said the city’s “quality of life” sales tax helped fund the new pool to replace the old...
HOISINGTON, KS
Street improvements starting soon in Great Bend

The 2022 chip and seal with a fog coat project in Great Bend is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 7, circumstances pending. The areas to be affected by this project are select streets north of 24th Street between Williams and Washington, 17th Street Terrace area, south of Broadway Avenue between McKinley and Eisenhower, with the addition of the 1000 block of Walnut Street and the 800 to 1000 blocks of MacArthur Road.
GREAT BEND, KS
Surgery areas at Great Bend Campus get upgrades

If you have been to The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus in the past few months, you may have noticed construction near the operating rooms and area where surgical implements and other medical tools are sterilized. Construction on the project is expected to be complete by late...
GREAT BEND, KS
KRUG: Fair season is here

July is here that can mean just one thing – it is time for the Barton County Fair. When I started my Extension career in Barton County our fair was held in late July/early August. When we switched to a Fair that welcomed both 4-H and open exhibits, the schedule shifted to an earlier start date. It was an adjustment the first few years, but I would venture to say that now it would be hard to revert to a fair in late summer.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Kansas senator seeks dismissal of county health officers over COVID-19 vaccines for children

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen is calling for the top health officials in Reno County to resign or be fired for offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children. In a June email to the county health department, the Hutchinson Republican, one of the most vocal legislators speaking out against the safe and effective vaccines, urged county commissioners to remove Karla Nichols and Karen Hammersmith from their posts should they decline to step down. This comes as some officials in other states are trying to stop the administration of the recently approved shots for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old.
KANSAS STATE
Politics
Cop Shop (7/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/6) At 5:04 a.m. a gas leak/spill was reported at 2302 Railroad Avenue. At 9:28 a.m. a cardiac/respiratory arrest was reported at 2107 NE 50 Avenue. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 12:34 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 330 E. US 56...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Siemens Gamesa prepares for shutdown

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Siemens Gamesa continues to prepare for shutting down the Hutchinson nacelle facility this month, putting 92 employees out of work. According to a Siemens Gamesa spokesperson, the company has been coordinating with Hutch Chamber and Kansas Workforce to assist employees who may be seeking other employment during the hibernation of the plant.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Local couple makes sweet addition to McPherson

McPHERSON—The smell of baking permeates the home of Nita and Gregg Rongish; it is hard not to smell the delicious aromas of cakes and cookies. The Rongishes moved from Salina to McPherson five years ago, and Nita began an in-home baking business, Celebration Cakes and Cookies/We Cookiers. Being an entrepreneur by heart with a love […]
MCPHERSON, KS
GBRC youth summer theatre production is Friday

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is sponsoring its 27th annual youth summer theatre production, “Happily Ever Before” by Tracy Wells. The performance will be held on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend High School Auditorium. The production is open to the public and admission is free. The doors to the Auditorium open at 6:30 p.m. for the public.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

