GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One firefighter was hospitalized after an early-morning fire at a business on Green Bay's east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews were called to Packer City Sales, 1124 N. Baird St., just after 5 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke on the building's east side. Soon after, fire started pushing out the roof on the west side of the building. Because the roof was sagging as a result of the fire damage, firefighters shifted to a defensive mode.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO