Units respond to fire caused by lightening strike

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this year’s Independence Day, parades took place all over the country, yet in Highland Park, Illinois, seven lives were lost, and many others were injured by a gunman. The shooting has local authorities on high alert when it comes to large crowds. In North...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
Check out this video sent to me by a friend! This bridge in South Central Minnesota has the nickname of the "can opener" as it's extremely low sitting, and it claims truck trailer roofs ALL the time! This guy, who was later stopped by the local police, doesn't give a rip, and puts the accelerator down and gives it all she's got once it's clear he's stuck.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MN Dot reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones after one of their trucks was rear-ended by a semi on I-90 Wednesday. These photos show the aftermath of a recent crash on I-90 when a semi driver was cited for rear-ending a MnDOT maintenance vehicle.
(Hutchinson MN-) A Glencoe man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Hutchinson yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 4:21 p.m., 22-year-old Cole Novack was traveling northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control and crashed. Novack was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a reported shooting ended in three drug-related arrests over the course of the holiday weekend. Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is investigating what they are calling a fake bomb threat. It happened at South Central College in North Mankato Tuesday morning. Authorities say they received a call from someone claiming there was a device. Upon investigation and review of surveillance...
Lazheric Antonio Martinez-Moore, Blue Earth County Jail. Drugs, a weapon, and ammunition were recovered after an Independence Day shooting in Mankato. The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Stadium Rd after several callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
SARTELL, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on July 5, 2022. A discovery during a search in central Minnesota for a missing six-year-old girl has triggered a request for the public's help. Elle Ragin, of Northfield, has not been seen since June 19. Police believe that...
Authorities have confirmed that a body found near Eagle Lake was that of a missing Mankato woman. Mankato Public Safety said 30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol was last seen at around 7 p.m. on April 25. She was later spotted on surveillance cameras about two hours later at a Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water. She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours.
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
A pursuit that led to the arrest of a Texas man reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Fairmont’s city streets, according to charges filed Tuesday. Cruz Jesus Castillo, 20, faces felony charges of 1st-degree damage to property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Martin County Court. Police say Castillo was behind the wheel of the pickup that fled police over the weekend.
A Hutchinson man was arrested after an ATV crash Tuesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 9:16pm, they responded to a crash on Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. The Sheriff’s Office says two individuals were transported to the hospital, but did not give details of their injuries....
On July 4th, 2022, at 5:28 pm Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance. A caller reported that a black male associated with a silver vehicle shot at larger red vehicle. Both vehicles left the area before police arrived. The suspect vehicle was reported to be occupied by two black males and a female. Responding officers spoke with witnesses and collected a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene. Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and developed descriptions of the vehicles and people involved. The driver of the red vehicle was identified and contacted by phone. She was not cooperative and denied being involved in a disturbance.
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department reports an attempted abduction Tuesday. According to police, a teenage girl reported that a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking. Police says she said the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
From bars to barbershop: How one Mankato man turned his life around. Hennis says his faith helped him turn his life around. Now, one of his goals is to help people struggling with addiction. RPD discusses recent violent crimes and shootings. Updated: 5 hours ago. Just over 1300 children under...
