ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Downtown Gainesville’s forthcoming Italian restaurant finally has a name

By Rachel Estes
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLIbe_0gWjMK5400
The Gainesville Renaissance for the most part is completed Wednesday, May 15, 2022, in downtown Gainesville. Spaces on the street level for businesses have yet to have interiors finished. - photo by Scott Rogers

A forthcoming fixture for sophisticated cuisine in downtown Gainesville has a name at long last.

Announced in May, the high-end Italian restaurant owned by Fork U Concepts and chef Raffaele Crispino will bear the moniker “Cotto” when it opens at the Gainesville Renaissance development this winter.

“Short and sweet and obviously Italian,” the name Cotto translates to “cooked,” according to Fork U owner Alexis Kinsey, and denotes the introduction of “some more authentic Italian dishes into the area in addition to your classics that everybody loves.”

Cotto’s menu — as well as its design and architecture — is still under development, Kinsey told The Times July 6, but will boast traditional favorites with modern twists and a wide variety of wines and Italian-inspired cocktails.

“(Cotto) is going to be a mid- to high-level restaurant,” Kinsey said. “Hopefully it’s a place where people can have their celebrations and events — that’s one of the things we really want to push while we’re there.”

Kinsey and her husband, Scott, are set to launch Taqueria Tsunami at the Renaissance within the next two months, followed by Cotto in December.

Cotto is the Kinseys’ fifth restaurant concept, joining a repertoire of burgers, Spanish tapas, Neapolitan fare and Latin-Asian fusion.

“We’ve created every restaurant concept that we own, so we’re familiar with developing a brand and a concept and a menu,” Kinsey told The Times. “But it’s always fun when you have a new one to focus on, something different.”

Kinsey noted her husband’s culinary background includes working in Italian kitchens alongside Crispino.

“They go back a long time,” Alexis said.

Sharing “perpetual aspirations” of launching an outpost for Italian cuisine, Kinsey said the couple found a kindred spirit in the Renaissance’s owner, Doug Ivester. When the three began meeting two years ago, Kinsey said Ivester was “very adamant about having an Italian concept there (at the Renaissance) because of the need in the market.”

“From the initial concept to develop the fourth side of the square, it has been a major goal to bring a high-end Italian Restaurant to our unique building,” Ivester said in a statement. “Cotto fits the bill perfectly and we are excited to see that goal achieved.”

As Italian cuisine houses a surprising degree of diversity, Crispino said Cotto is poised to showcase the country’s very best to diners of Gainesville and Hall County.

“Each of the twenty Italian regions has a distinctive set of flavors, recipes, products and ingredients,” Crispino said in a statement. “In fact, the Italian regions were not officially united as a nation until the mid-19th century. Each individual region has retained much of its exclusive identity and we hope to showcase some of that here at Cotto.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Athens Restaurant Week, Athentic’s Inflation Buster Mondays and Heirloom Café wine dinner

Local restaurants are preparing for the delicious week ahead. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. For the second year in a row, Athens restaurants are participating in Athens Restaurant Week by offering specials all week long. At participating restaurants two-course lunches will be $10 or $15, three-course dinners will be $25 or $35, beer flights will be $10, and desserts will be $5. Some of the restaurants participating include The National, The Expat, Athentic Brewing Co., and many more. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.
ATHENS, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Fancy Restaurants in Atlanta, GA

Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Ocean & Acre In Alpharetta, Ga

I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited out to a happening new restaurant located in Alpharetta, Ga called, Ocean & Acre. They were established in 2019. It’s a swanky dining spot and when I arrived, I absolutely loved the vibe! You can dine inside or outdoors on the patio, the design, layout and decor was so pretty. The jazz playing in the back ground, the well-dressed patrons and atmosphere put me in such a great mood! We were quickly seated and I looked over the extensive menu.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Gainesville, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Gainesville, GA
Lifestyle
northgwinnettvoice.com

Food Truck Friday is back at Suwanee Town Center Park

Suwanee’s Food Truck Fridays are back with an event featuring food, music and more this Friday, July 8. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., food trucks will be stopped at Suwanee Town Center Park. Food trucks that are confirmed for the event are:. Beer and wine will be available for...
SUWANEE, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

This Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! If you are searching for the best way to celebrate this holiday, look no further than the most popular place to order fried chicken in the entire city. Southerners take their fried chicken very seriously so when it's good, it must really be phenomenal. According...
John Thompson

New dining concept featured at a 3-story restaurant headed to Cumming City Center

Guest pick up their putting supplies at this restored Airstream,(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming GA) Another unique eatery is getting ready to open at The Cumming Center. According to the new announcement, Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband and wife team who brought The Course @ Tin Cup to the development, signed the final lease agreement on their restaurant, Tin Cup Grill.
CUMMING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Italian Restaurant#Restaurant Info#Italian Cuisine#Design#Tapas#Food Drink#Fork U Concepts#The Times July 6#Renaissance#Spanish#Latin Asian
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Aged structure awaits your prognostication

Today’s Mystery Photo wasn’t built yesterday. It apparently is still doing what it was made for. All you have to do is figure out where this photograph was made. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and be sure to include your hometown. Sara Rawlins, Lawrenceville, responded first: “I believe...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

New restaurant announced for Gainesville square

As part of Gainesville’s revitalization project, a new restaurant is coming to the square. On Wednesday morning it was announced the establishment will be an Italian restaurant named “Cotto.”. The owners, who own several restaurants already, say they are excited for their Italian vision to be a part...
GAINESVILLE, GA
iHeartRadio

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
chainstoreage.com

North American Properties to begin redevelopment of Marietta shopping center

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has granted unanimous approval to North American Properties to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb, the Marietta, Ga., lifestyle center it acquired a year ago. Opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly outdoor centers in the nation, the 30-acre...
MARIETTA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Dahlonega (GA)

Dahlonega is a small but beautiful city located in the Blue Ridge Mountains’ foothills in the Northern part of Georgia. With a population of over seven thousand, the city is known as the Wine city of Georgia, consisting of a large collection of vineyards. Dahlonega is a city for...
DAHLONEGA, GA
AdWeek

WAGA Anchor Portia Bruner Gets Her Own Show Starting in the Fall

Veteran WAGA anchor Portia Bruner will host her own show, which will be called Portia starting this fall. “Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up,” said senior vice president and general manager, Bill Schneider. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta brother and sister die during vacation in Florida

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta family is mourning the deaths of a brother and sister who died on vacation after being pulled from a Southwest Florida lake. Family members said 13-year-old Gabby Maria Walker and 7-year-old Jemel James "JJ" Walker were pulled from Lake Como, near Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero, Florida on the Fourth of July.
FLORIDA STATE
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
159
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy