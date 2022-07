At least seven people were killed Monday and dozens of others were injured when a gunman fired into the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park with a high-powered rifle. A memorial was erected Thursday in the Chicago suburb's downtown with images of the victims surrounded by flowers. Community members have built an ever-growing list of resources and ways to help as they take steps to cope with this tragedy and police continue to investigate.

