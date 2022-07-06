ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Cranston Confirms 'Your Honor' Will End With Season 2

By Makuochi Echebiri
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Showtime series, Your Honor, will come to an end after the Season 2 wraps as confirmed by series star, Bryan Cranston. This news follows on the heels of the announcement that there would be other changes to the creative team behind the production of the legal drama. The...

collider.com

Collider

'Top Boy' Casts Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson for Final Season

Deadline is reporting that Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson are joining the hit Netflix crime drama Top Boy for the final season. The pair will be playing currently undisclosed roles in the London set series about drugs and gang violence. Top Boy follows the story of a group of people...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Proves Maeve and Caleb Make a Great Duo

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.If you’ve ever seen anything written by Jonathan Nolan, you know the man loves his time loops. Sometimes those are literal cycles (Interstellar, Memento) or thematic loops (The Prestige, The Dark Knight), but Nolan is a writer who likes to show the same thing over and over again in different contexts. This was part of the reason that the first season of Westworld was so entertaining. It’s a mystery box that actually pays off; Nolan seems to know how to do what J.J. Abrams never could. Unfortunately, Westworld struggled to maintain its “mystery box” hook in subsequent seasons. After a while, the plot became so convoluted and confusing that it felt like Nolan and Lisa Joy were just trying to purposefully keep everything as vague as possible. When every character can be revived, no one is clearly a human or a host, and everything is bound to be repeated, why should viewers invest in anything? Despite what the end of the first season suggested, Westworld may have never escaped the maze.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Another Showtime Show Is Ending

Your Honor, a new Showtime legal drama starring Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, will end with two seasons. The show was originally set up as a limited series featuring Cranston as a New Orleans judge grappling with his son's hit-and-run accident. In August 2021, Showtime ordered a second season, which Cranston says will be its last.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The 10 best performances in the Breaking Bad universe

The universe of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is filled with so much artistry behind the scenes that it can sometimes be easy to overlook the talents that are almost always on display. The roster of performers that these shows have assembled is truly stellar, and that’s a huge reason why both have been such critical successes. Whether these actors appeared on one of the shows or both, they are the performers that have made the Breaking Bad universe so excellent.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Person
Hope Davis
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Carmen Ejogo
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Variety

Showtime Comedy Series ‘The Curse’ Casts Corbin Bernsen, Barkhad Abdi, Constance Shulman (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming Showtime comedy series “The Curse” has cast Corbin Bernsen, Barkhad Abdi, and Constance Shulman, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which was picked up to series in December 2020, explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show. Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie co-created the series and will also star alongside Emma Stone. Bernsen is known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Arnie Becker in the NBC legal drama “LA Law” as well as for playing...
TV SERIES
Collider

Ms. Marvel: Who Plays Aisha, Kamala Khan's Powerful Great-Grandmother?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandmother, Aisha, was first mentioned back in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and there has been an air of mystery surrounding the character ever since. The latest episode of the Disney+ series finally delved into her story and answered questions about how she pertains to Kamala's arc. As it turns out, she's a Djinn who has become trapped in our dimension, but it's here where she has met a loving family and seems to have no desire to leave. This causes a huge feud with Najma, another Djinn, who feels betrayed by Aisha. Kamala, who has been sent back to this time by Najma, then has to witness her great-grandmother die, but as she dies she manages to send her powers into the bangles, and we see Kamala gain her powers. The story is emotional, yet action-packed and Aisha is a welcomed addition to the cast of Ms Marvel. But who portrays her so powerfully?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fred and Kim Goldman on Scars of O.J. Simpson Trial, Hollywood’s True-Crime Obsession

It has been nearly three decades since Fred Goldman and daughter Kim Goldman were transformed almost overnight into reluctant celebrities amid almost inconceivable grief for Ron Goldman — their son and brother, respectively. Ron was a 25-year-old tennis instructor and waiter who was murdered, along with Nicole Brown Simpson, outside her Brentwood home on July 12, 1994. Ron was there to return a pair of sunglasses that Nicole’s mother had left at his restaurant  — but in a dark twist, he came upon Nicole’s murder scene and met the same fate. What followed was dubbed the Trial of the Century, with...
NFL
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Who Plays [SPOILER]'s Daughter?

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is here and the second Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi team-up is well worth the wait. A fun family adventure is made all the more necessary by the inclusion of Gorr's daughter, Love. But you may have come out of your screening wanting to know who is playing the new sidekick to our beloved Thor and the answer? Hemsworth's own daughter! In the context of the film, Gorr's daughter Love dies in the beginning of the movie and it brings him on his quest to kill the gods and get his revenge on them for abandoning his people when they needed help.
MOVIES
#Your Honor#Showtime#Armchair Expert
Variety

Final Emmy Predictions: TV Movie – Barry Levinson’s ‘The Survivor’ Looks Like the Only Sure Fire Bet

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Collider

When to Watch 'The Boys' Season 3 Episode 8: When Is the Finale Airing?

Editors Note: Spoilers for the first seven episodes of 'The Boys' Season 3 ahead.The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s hit anti-hero series The Boys has so far made a stunning impact on fans. With episodes such as “Herogasm'' almost becoming cult classics overnight the season finale has been advertised to release on Fridays. But astute observers have noticed that the release dates seem to be a bit earlier than that, and with so many big storylines up in the air before the finale, you don't want a single spoiler.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Episodes From The Arrowverse That Broke Our Hearts

The Arrowverse shows have always had the ability to leave us crying with laughter or uncontrollably sobbing and eating an unhealthy amount of comfort food. There really is no in-between. Whether it be The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, or Supergirl, this much-loved multiverse of superheroes had become professionals at playing with our emotions by the end of their first seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Does Loki Show Up?

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.It's difficult to imagine a Thor story without his trickster little brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). But, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be just that. Whereas the first three Thor movies all included Loki, either as a villain or an ally, Love and Thunder doesn't seem to include Tom Hiddleston as Loki at all.
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Comes After Death in the Movie?

Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.For those who love Marvel comics and have been following Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) journey as the Mighty Thor, Jane's end in Thor: Love and Thunder might not be too much of a surprise. After learning that every time she wields Mjolnir, Jane risks her life because of the energy it takes to become Mighty Thor, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs her to stay in her hospital bed while he goes to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) and rescue the kids in the cage. But, when push comes to shove, and when Thor's life is at risk, Jane picks up the hammer and does what needs to be done.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke To Topline Action-Thriller ‘Hunt Club’

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) will star alongside Casper Van Dien (Monsters of California), Maya Stojan (Newness), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Jessica Belkin (The Orville) in the action-thriller Hunt Club, which has wrapped production in Mississippi. The film from director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas centers on...
MOVIES
E! News

The Fate of Evil Revealed

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Bust out those crucifixes because there is more Evil on the horizon. On July 6, Paramount+ confirmed that the supernatural drama, which is currently airing its third season, will have a fourth season. Evil originally premiered on CBS in 2019, but pivoted to the streamer for its second season, finding nothing but success in the process. According to Paramount+, Evil is one of the top five most-watched shows on the platform. So, it's not exactly surprising that it's already been renewed.
TV SERIES
Collider

Paul Wesley on His 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Debut as Captain Kirk

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.The Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivered a lot of unexpected twists and turns as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) was given a glimpse into a future that could be, were he to alter the course of his destiny. With Pike avoiding his date with death, Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) never became the captain of the USS Enterprise and instead moved up the ranks aboard the USS Farragut to become captain to an entirely different crew. Pike ultimately learns that by saving himself, he puts everyone he cares about at risk, forever altering the courses of their fates and inadvertently causing a deadly war with the Romulans.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best '80s Song From Each 'Stranger Things 4' Episode

Any news regarding Stranger Things has consumed the summer of 2022. The fourth season of the explosively popular Netflix horror series aired in two volumes, with the second volume releasing most recently on July 1st. Though the second volume only contains a couple of episodes, fans were thrilled to discover that their run times total roughly four hours.
TV & VIDEOS

