Texas restaurant reopens after viral video captures rat infestation

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
 1 day ago
Rats in San Antonio tx taco cabana on bandera on 410 don’t ever eat there 🤮🐀 #fyp #ratatouille #tacocabana #gross

A Texas fast-food restaurant captured in a viral video being overrun with rats briefly closed its doors for inspection — only to reopen for customers days later, according to reports.

The pest problem was filmed by a San Antonio woman who arrived at Taco Cabana at 6040 Bandera Road on Sunday, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

When the woman drove up to the window, she saw multiple rats crawling out from underneath the grill.

In the video posted to TikTok, she could be heard gasping as she records rats eating off the restaurant floor.

“Oh my God,” Rita Guarnero-Longoria, who goes by @ritalongg on TikTok, can be heard saying as she records a rat climbing up to the drink station by the drive-thru window.

The rats were seen stealing a snack and scurrying across the restaurant’s kitchen.

Lorgoria reported the restaurant to the health inspector and provided them with the video, she told the paper.

Taco Cabana did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

But the eatery told the local paper it was aware of “pests activity” at the restaurant.

The Tex-Mex restaurant chain said Wednesday the location was immediately closed for “thorough inspection and extensive sanitation” and is now serving food again.

“The pests are confirmed to have recently migrated from an outside source within the previous 48 to 72 hours, as mandated third-party sanitation and Health Department inspections revealed no recent activity prior to July 3, 2022,” the chain told the paper.

The restaurant chain was temporarily closed for thorough sanitation following the pest outbreak.

