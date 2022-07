Larry Paul Lewis, age 74, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born January 31, 1948 in Fourmile, Kentucky to the late Earl and Juanita Moore Lewis. Larry was saved and baptized at a very young age. He grew up in Bell County, toiled as a Kentucky coal miner and was proud of the place he lived and came from. Larry was a true patriot, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He loved to garden and was an avid U.K. fan, a true Kentuckian through and through.

FOURMILE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO