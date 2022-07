I may be biased on all things Helena, but you must admit that this past Sunday was one heck of a party that ended with 23 minutes of bright “bangs” of fireworks over Old Town celebrating our great nation. An estimated crowd of 10,000 packed the streets of Old Town and Amphitheater Park to enjoy the concert and fireworks. There are so many volunteers that worked so hard to put on this event each year, and this year’s event was on point.

HELENA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO