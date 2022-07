Filing a false report with law enforcement is a terrible idea, but a Dana man did just that, and now he's facing big trouble. On Friday, a train collided with a pickup truck in Toluca. The driver of the truck bailed out before impact and then left the scene of the accident. Later that night, 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson of Dana reported to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office that his pickup had been stolen earlier.

