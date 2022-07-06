ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Helena fireworks wow at Independence Day Celebration

By Michelle Love
Shelby Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA – On Sunday, July 3, thousands of Shelby County residents flocked to Old Town and Amphitheater Park for the city of Helena’s annual Independence Day Celebration. Mayor Brian Puckett estimated more than 10,000 people were in attendance for this year’s festivities. Even with...

