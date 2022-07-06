ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man accused of racially-motivated attack in Portland arrested after failing to appear in court

By Drew Marine, Marilyn Deutsch, FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The suspect in an attack on a Japanese-American family in Portland over the weekend was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a no-bail bench warrant for his arrest. Dylan Kesterson, 34, was first arrested Saturday after he allegedly attacked Ryuichiro Abe and his 5-year-old daughter who...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 16

That Guy
4d ago

It's portland.....they'll just drop the charges and move on. Can't go holding people accountable for their actions now......

Reply
9
American Patriot
4d ago

So wait. You're saying that an accused criminal was apprehended by our hard working law enforcement with enough evidence to make an arrest, was booked and possessed, released and didn't honor his commitment to appear? Wow, I'm shocked! SHOCKED I tell you!!!

Reply
4
Sharon Stalsberg
4d ago

never should have been released the first time. big surprise he was a no show right?

Reply(2)
14
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Man charged in bias attack facing new investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon man accused of a bias attack against a California father and 5-year-old daughter has been rearrested after he failed to show up in court and now also faces investigation in another attack. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told KPTV on...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Violent Crime#Japanese American#Army#Terr
The Oregonian

Man arrested after racist Portland road rage confrontation, police say

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon outside the Portland Police Bureau headquarters after starting a racist confrontation with another driver and threatening violence, police said. Neal Hollis Walker, 54, was booked into Multnomah County jail on suspicion of second-degree bias crime and menacing. Police said Walker pulled up next...
Lake Oswego Review

Serious stabbing in Southeast Portland leads to charges

Witnesses helped identify suspect who fled Sewallcrest Park before police arrived.A suspect is facing a felony assault charge after stabbing a victim in a Southeast Portland park on Friday. Eric Randall Bell, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 4:29 p.m. on July 8, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 31st Ave., in the Richmond neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers began an investigation and learned the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Several witnesses remained on scene to share information with police. The suspect description was broadcasted to other units. Assisting officers located the suspect near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, where he was detained. Assault detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

1 hospitalized after SE Portland park stabbing, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Friday after a stabbing in a Richmond neighborhood park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at Sewallcrest Park on SE 31st Avenue, where they found a man with serious injuries who was taken to a hospital.
KGW

Why the man accused of violently attacking an Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Portland man has history of racially motivated attacks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 34-year-old Dylan Kesterson is behind bars right now facing assault and bias crime charges after allegedly attacking a Japanese family while yelling racial slurs on July 2. But now another alleged victim is speaking out. After being sent FOX 12′s previous stories on Kesterson by a...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PPB homicide clearance rates fall as killings increase

Up until recently, Portland homicide detectives were performing at levels not seen nationally since the 1960s. As Portland homicide rates have soared in recent years, the Portland Police Bureau has struggled to keep up. The latest figures, released Thursday, show Portland officers are clearing fewer cases as the number of...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Reward Offered To Help Solve 2020 Portland Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – A cash reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Julian Heredia. He was found shot to death on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on July 10th, 2020. Police have no suspects. Anyone wishing to submit a secure...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Victim advocate: Victims are 'afterthought' under DA Schmidt

A Multnomah County District Attorney's Office victims advocate resigned, citing a lack of victim oversight.A lead victim's advocate for the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has quit over what she said is severe understaffing and a concerning oversight of victims under District Attorney Mike Schmidt's watch. In a resignation letter dated July 1, Vanessa Palacios said the loss of experienced attorneys and support staff have left the DA's office in shambles. She said the influx of new hires and their lack of experience has proven "detrimental to victims." "It is easy to replace employees, but it [is] also very easy...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Arrest made in hit-run that critically injured 72-year-old woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County investigators say they tracked down the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old woman critically hurt. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fetterhoff allegedly struck Diana Petty with his car on Southwest Barnes Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say they found the suspected car parked near the crash on Friday morning.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy