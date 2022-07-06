ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Deep Sea Roundup this week

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExcitement is building for the start of the oldest fishing tournament on the Texas Gulf coast, the 86th annual Deep Sea Roundup. Anglers of all...

portasouthjetty.com

Woltersdorfs are Boatmen of the Year

Some of Kay and Ron Woltersdorfs’ most cherished memories spring from family vacations that included fishing in the Coastal Bend years ago. Today, the couple helps other people create their own cherished memories by taking them on fishing trips and working within the Port Aransas Boatmen organization to make the annual Deep Sea Roundup happen. The Boatmen recently named the […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Public invited to Port A sea turtle release

The public is invited to watch as the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) releases several sea turtles on the beach in Port Aransas on Friday, July 8. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. near Marker 35. Two loggerhead sea turtles and a couple of the green species are expected to...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Passing the bucks

A $10,000 check is presented to the Ladies Fire Auxiliary by the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, July 1. Money was raised by the Texas Cavaliers, a charitable organization in San Antonio that sponsored the Offshore Challenge in Port Aransas May 12-14 during which 150 people fished in chartered and personal boats. The organization mostly raises funds for […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KSAT 12

Guadalupe River measuring zero flow near Spring Branch

Not since 2014, the final year of South Texas’ last major drought, has the flow along our rivers and streams been this low. The Guadalupe, in particular, is seeing flow reduced in several spots west of Canyon Lake. At Spring Branch, the flow was measured at zero as of July 6, 2022.
SPRING BRANCH, TX
thebendmag.com

Things to Do In and Around Corpus Christi this Weekend: July 8-10

Pack your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks because the 2022 Bay Jammin’ Concert & Cinema Series continues this Friday with a screening of Encanto at 7:30 p.m. Moviegoers can enjoy a summer evening at Cole Park Amphitheater with a family-friendly film underneath the stars. Shop and dine under...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Rock out like it’s 1960

The band Riptide from Corpus Christi played at the Moore-McDonald VFW Post on Wednesday, June 22, at a 1960s party. From left are Buddy Murphy on bass and Michael Isbell on lead guitar. Joining in was Freda Greene of Port Aransas on an inflatable guitar. The band plays every Wednesday night at the VFW post, 311 N. Alister St.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
thebendmag.com

Local Artist Shelia Rogers Turns Trash into Treasure

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Sheila Rogers owned a modeling agency for more than a decade before kickstarting a career in fine arts photography. She traveled the world to study with master artists before settling in Corpus Christi. When she first moved to the Coastal Bend, she spent more time beachcombing, an activity she’d always loved. But the more time she spent on the beaches, the more trash she noticed, and where most see garbage, Rogers saw free art supplies and the chance to spread a larger message.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

A little bit of Hollywood: Lake Texoma home set of new thriller movie

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grand home on Lake Texoma is the backdrop of a new horror and thriller film created by one of Texoma’s very own. “It’s amazing,” said Angela Gulner, an actress and producer for the movie. “It takes your breath away. It’s kind of a filmmaker’s dream.”
SHERMAN, TX
portasouthjetty.com

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed Proposals addressed to the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4 (NCWCID No. 4) will be received at the office of the NCWCID No. 4, 200 Howard Boulevard, Port Aransas, Texas 78373, until Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Proposals will be for Pullin Street Water and Wastewater Improvements, Port Aransas, Texas. This project consists of 600 LF 6” waterline by open cut, 60 LF 6” waterline by directional boring, 550 LF 8” sanitary sewer by open cut. Bidders must submit a Cashier’s or Certified Check issued by a bank satisfactory to NCWCID No. 4, or a Proposal Bond from a reliable surety company, payable to in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the bid submitted as a guaranty that the Bidder will enter into a contract using the forms provided within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. Printed copies of the Contract Documents, which include drawings, general requirements, and technical specifications, may be obtained by a non-refundable fee of $50.00 with Urban Engineering, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404-2832. PDF format copies of the 11”x17” plans and specifications are also available from Urban Engineering by email at elsak@urbaneng.com. Copies of Contract Documents will be on file for inspection at the office of the Engineer, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas, NCWCID No. 4, and at the A. G. C. office in Corpus Christi.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Tourist couple saves 100 year-old sea turtle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We know that tourists from all over the world come to the Coastal Bend to enjoy our beaches. One couple is sharing a great memory after they came across a 100 year-old sea turtle in distress. "The sea turtle lady is here," said Cheryl Williams,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

