Passing the bucks

PUBLIC HEARING. Port Aransas Planning & Zoning Commission. NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Texas Local Government Code 212.04 and Port Aransas, City Code Section 25-51 (2) that the Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Port Aransas City Hall Council Chambers, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas, to consider the following item(s): 1. PPLT & FPLT 22-001447 BLUE MARLIN SUBDIVISION BLOCK 1, LOTS 1-3 and BLUE MARLIN N.U.D. SUBDIVISION BLOCK 2, LOTS 1 – 33, Being a final plat of an existing 24.582 acre tract, comprising portions of lots 1-3 and 8-10, block 51, lots 1-10, blocks 49 and 50, lots 4-7, block 48 state land surveys, Mustang Island, Nueces County, Texas as shown on the map of public land on Mustang Island dated May 1945, as filed in the general land office in Austin, Texas; said lots 3-5, block 51 also being referenced in a land award and receipt from the state of Texas, on behalf of the permanent school fund, to M.D.W. financial limited partnership in document number 2013033412, recorded in official public records of Nueces County, Texas. Applicant: Blue Marlin Holdings LLC, Gabriel Goodman. Property Location: 3100 Block of Hwy 361.
