Nearly a year ago, my husband and I decided, after a 30-minute conversation weighing the pros and cons, to sell our Vero Beach home and hit the road in an RV. Within a month, we made all the plans — house sold, contents sold, donated, or stored in pods, fifth-wheel purchased, truck to tow the fifth-wheel bought, and no idea what we were getting ourselves into. This is the beauty of RV life — you can do it in the spur of the moment and in small doses.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO