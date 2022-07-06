ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Wildlife film on big screen at PACT Friday, Saturday

By Keith Petrus
portasouthjetty.com
 1 day ago

If you haven't yet seen the wildlife film at the Port Aransas Community Theatre, you might make plans to catch one of the showings on...

www.portasouthjetty.com

portasouthjetty.com

Magical world

A musical about a magical kingdom under the sea will open for a three-week run at the Port Aransas Community Theatre on Thursday, July 21. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” will run Thursday through Sunday, July 21 through Aug. 7. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person for adults […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Rock out like it’s 1960

The band Riptide from Corpus Christi played at the Moore-McDonald VFW Post on Wednesday, June 22, at a 1960s party. From left are Buddy Murphy on bass and Michael Isbell on lead guitar. Joining in was Freda Greene of Port Aransas on an inflatable guitar. The band plays every Wednesday night at the VFW post, 311 N. Alister St.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Deep Sea Roundup this week

Excitement is building for the start of the oldest fishing tournament on the Texas Gulf coast, the 86th annual Deep Sea Roundup. Anglers of all ages will drop their lines and take part in two full days of fishing in the tournament set for Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10. The Port Aransas Boatmen, Inc., event organizers, have dedicated […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Parks and Rec Roundup

The following are upcoming events and activities sponsored by the Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department. For more information or to register for events, call 361-749- 4158. See the Island Agenda on this page for recurring weekly events. Activities This Week Registration is required for many in-person classes. Go to https://porta.recdesk.com/ to register. Beach Yoga Saturday, July 9, at 8:30 […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Woltersdorfs are Boatmen of the Year

Some of Kay and Ron Woltersdorfs’ most cherished memories spring from family vacations that included fishing in the Coastal Bend years ago. Today, the couple helps other people create their own cherished memories by taking them on fishing trips and working within the Port Aransas Boatmen organization to make the annual Deep Sea Roundup happen. The Boatmen recently named the […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Public invited to Port A sea turtle release

The public is invited to watch as the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) releases several sea turtles on the beach in Port Aransas on Friday, July 8. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. near Marker 35. Two loggerhead sea turtles and a couple of the green species are expected to...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Passing the bucks

A $10,000 check is presented to the Ladies Fire Auxiliary by the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, July 1. Money was raised by the Texas Cavaliers, a charitable organization in San Antonio that sponsored the Offshore Challenge in Port Aransas May 12-14 during which 150 people fished in chartered and personal boats. The organization mostly raises funds for […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Community service

Port Aransas residents who want to get involved in helping shape the town’s future may take advantage of unpaid openings now being advertised on the city’s boards and commissions. The city is seeking volunteers to fill openings on seven boards and commissions. The deadline for applications is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at city hall. The city council […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed Proposals addressed to the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4 (NCWCID No. 4) will be received at the office of the NCWCID No. 4, 200 Howard Boulevard, Port Aransas, Texas 78373, until Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Proposals will be for Pullin Street Water and Wastewater Improvements, Port Aransas, Texas. This project consists of 600 LF 6” waterline by open cut, 60 LF 6” waterline by directional boring, 550 LF 8” sanitary sewer by open cut. Bidders must submit a Cashier’s or Certified Check issued by a bank satisfactory to NCWCID No. 4, or a Proposal Bond from a reliable surety company, payable to in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the bid submitted as a guaranty that the Bidder will enter into a contract using the forms provided within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. Printed copies of the Contract Documents, which include drawings, general requirements, and technical specifications, may be obtained by a non-refundable fee of $50.00 with Urban Engineering, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404-2832. PDF format copies of the 11”x17” plans and specifications are also available from Urban Engineering by email at elsak@urbaneng.com. Copies of Contract Documents will be on file for inspection at the office of the Engineer, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas, NCWCID No. 4, and at the A. G. C. office in Corpus Christi.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
TEXAS STATE
portasouthjetty.com

City, TxDOT talk highway golf cart signs

A plan to install warning signs on State Highway 361 about golf carts not being allowed on it is still underway, but it is unlikely to be accomplished this year, according to a Port Aransas official. Planning and Development Director Rick Adams said city officials are in discussion with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials about an “all-encompassing signage project” […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

IGA raising money for family of wreck victim

Fundraisers are underway for the family of a Port Aransas worker who was killed in a car accident on Harbor Island on Wednesday, June 29. Twenty-four-year-old Aransas Pass resident Ivan Siverand, who worked as a stocker at the Family Center IGA, died in the three-vehicle wreck. Siverand was the second local worker to become a victim of a major accident […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Public hearing July 26 to address final plats

PUBLIC HEARING. Port Aransas Planning & Zoning Commission. NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Texas Local Government Code 212.04 and Port Aransas, City Code Section 25-51 (2) that the Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Port Aransas City Hall Council Chambers, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas, to consider the following item(s): 1. PPLT & FPLT 22-001447 BLUE MARLIN SUBDIVISION BLOCK 1, LOTS 1-3 and BLUE MARLIN N.U.D. SUBDIVISION BLOCK 2, LOTS 1 – 33, Being a final plat of an existing 24.582 acre tract, comprising portions of lots 1-3 and 8-10, block 51, lots 1-10, blocks 49 and 50, lots 4-7, block 48 state land surveys, Mustang Island, Nueces County, Texas as shown on the map of public land on Mustang Island dated May 1945, as filed in the general land office in Austin, Texas; said lots 3-5, block 51 also being referenced in a land award and receipt from the state of Texas, on behalf of the permanent school fund, to M.D.W. financial limited partnership in document number 2013033412, recorded in official public records of Nueces County, Texas. Applicant: Blue Marlin Holdings LLC, Gabriel Goodman. Property Location: 3100 Block of Hwy 361.
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Community Policy