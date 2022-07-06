ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Swim team competes at Tuloso-Midway meet

By Keith Petrus
portasouthjetty.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Port Aransas Swim Team (PAST) swam in the City Championship Swim Meet on Saturday, July 2. The meet was hosted by the...

www.portasouthjetty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portasouthjetty.com

Woltersdorfs are Boatmen of the Year

Some of Kay and Ron Woltersdorfs’ most cherished memories spring from family vacations that included fishing in the Coastal Bend years ago. Today, the couple helps other people create their own cherished memories by taking them on fishing trips and working within the Port Aransas Boatmen organization to make the annual Deep Sea Roundup happen. The Boatmen recently named the […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Deep Sea Roundup this week

Excitement is building for the start of the oldest fishing tournament on the Texas Gulf coast, the 86th annual Deep Sea Roundup. Anglers of all ages will drop their lines and take part in two full days of fishing in the tournament set for Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10. The Port Aransas Boatmen, Inc., event organizers, have dedicated […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Rock out like it’s 1960

The band Riptide from Corpus Christi played at the Moore-McDonald VFW Post on Wednesday, June 22, at a 1960s party. From left are Buddy Murphy on bass and Michael Isbell on lead guitar. Joining in was Freda Greene of Port Aransas on an inflatable guitar. The band plays every Wednesday night at the VFW post, 311 N. Alister St.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Public invited to Port A sea turtle release

The public is invited to watch as the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) releases several sea turtles on the beach in Port Aransas on Friday, July 8. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. near Marker 35. Two loggerhead sea turtles and a couple of the green species are expected to...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Port Aransas, TX
Sports
portasouthjetty.com

City, TxDOT talk highway golf cart signs

A plan to install warning signs on State Highway 361 about golf carts not being allowed on it is still underway, but it is unlikely to be accomplished this year, according to a Port Aransas official. Planning and Development Director Rick Adams said city officials are in discussion with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials about an “all-encompassing signage project” […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Passing the bucks

A $10,000 check is presented to the Ladies Fire Auxiliary by the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, July 1. Money was raised by the Texas Cavaliers, a charitable organization in San Antonio that sponsored the Offshore Challenge in Port Aransas May 12-14 during which 150 people fished in chartered and personal boats. The organization mostly raises funds for […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Christianson edges Myers

Dale Christianson won out over Edwin Myers in a close contest for Place 6 on the Port Aransas City Council. Unofficial election returns from the June 28 election show that Christianson took 266 votes, while Myers got 241. That means Christianson got 52.47 percent of the vote. Myers received 47.53 percent. The breakdown: Christianson • 174 votes in early voting […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed Proposals addressed to the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4 (NCWCID No. 4) will be received at the office of the NCWCID No. 4, 200 Howard Boulevard, Port Aransas, Texas 78373, until Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Proposals will be for Pullin Street Water and Wastewater Improvements, Port Aransas, Texas. This project consists of 600 LF 6” waterline by open cut, 60 LF 6” waterline by directional boring, 550 LF 8” sanitary sewer by open cut. Bidders must submit a Cashier’s or Certified Check issued by a bank satisfactory to NCWCID No. 4, or a Proposal Bond from a reliable surety company, payable to in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the bid submitted as a guaranty that the Bidder will enter into a contract using the forms provided within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. Printed copies of the Contract Documents, which include drawings, general requirements, and technical specifications, may be obtained by a non-refundable fee of $50.00 with Urban Engineering, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404-2832. PDF format copies of the 11”x17” plans and specifications are also available from Urban Engineering by email at elsak@urbaneng.com. Copies of Contract Documents will be on file for inspection at the office of the Engineer, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas, NCWCID No. 4, and at the A. G. C. office in Corpus Christi.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuloso Midway#Sc
portasouthjetty.com

Meeting to assess potential hazards

This is a meeting you might want to attend if you have concerns about hazards including those produced by drought, floods and hurricanes. Nueces County officials will hold the public meeting on Friday, July 15, at the county courthouse at 901 Leopard St. in Corpus Christi. It will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the first-floor jury room, according […]
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

IGA raising money for family of wreck victim

Fundraisers are underway for the family of a Port Aransas worker who was killed in a car accident on Harbor Island on Wednesday, June 29. Twenty-four-year-old Aransas Pass resident Ivan Siverand, who worked as a stocker at the Family Center IGA, died in the three-vehicle wreck. Siverand was the second local worker to become a victim of a major accident […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Public hearing July 26 to address final plats

PUBLIC HEARING. Port Aransas Planning & Zoning Commission. NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Texas Local Government Code 212.04 and Port Aransas, City Code Section 25-51 (2) that the Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., Port Aransas City Hall Council Chambers, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas, to consider the following item(s): 1. PPLT & FPLT 22-001447 BLUE MARLIN SUBDIVISION BLOCK 1, LOTS 1-3 and BLUE MARLIN N.U.D. SUBDIVISION BLOCK 2, LOTS 1 – 33, Being a final plat of an existing 24.582 acre tract, comprising portions of lots 1-3 and 8-10, block 51, lots 1-10, blocks 49 and 50, lots 4-7, block 48 state land surveys, Mustang Island, Nueces County, Texas as shown on the map of public land on Mustang Island dated May 1945, as filed in the general land office in Austin, Texas; said lots 3-5, block 51 also being referenced in a land award and receipt from the state of Texas, on behalf of the permanent school fund, to M.D.W. financial limited partnership in document number 2013033412, recorded in official public records of Nueces County, Texas. Applicant: Blue Marlin Holdings LLC, Gabriel Goodman. Property Location: 3100 Block of Hwy 361.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Phone line fouled at police department

The Port Aransas Police Department’s non-emergency phone line is off line due to a fiber optic line being cut, according to police. To reach police for non-emergency issues, call 361-446-4045. Continue to use 911 for emergencies. It is not known when phone service to the main non-emergency line will...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
portasouthjetty.com

Community service

Port Aransas residents who want to get involved in helping shape the town’s future may take advantage of unpaid openings now being advertised on the city’s boards and commissions. The city is seeking volunteers to fill openings on seven boards and commissions. The deadline for applications is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at city hall. The city council […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Public hearing set July 20 on variance application

PUBLIC HEARING. Board of Adjustments and Appeals Board. NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Texas Local Government Code 212 and Port Aransas, City Code Section 25 and Section 5-358 that the Board of Adjustments and Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., Port Aransas City Hall Council Chambers, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas, to consider the following item(s): Consider and take appropriate action on the following Variance Application: 1. Variance Request 22-001141 Applicant is requesting to reduce the required rear setback from 10’ to 5’2”. Request by Brandon Blackwood. Property Location: 414 Bralley . The City encourages citizens to participate and make their views known at this Public Hearing. For further information on this (these) request(s) please contact the Development Services at (361) 749-4111. This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact the City Secretary’s office at (361) 749-4111 or FAX (361) 749-4723 or e-mail fnixon@cityofportaransas.org for further information. Braille is not available. POSTED this the 1 day of July, 2022 on the bulletin board at Port Aransas City Hall, 710 W Avenue A, Port Aransas, Texas and on the webpage www.cityoafportaransas.org . TIME: 5pm. PUBLISHED in The South Jetty in the Thursday July 7, 2022 Edition, in accordance with the Board of Adjustments and Appeals Ordinance. Nicole Boyer, Planning Assistant.
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy