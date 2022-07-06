Swim team competes at Tuloso-Midway meet

Sealed Proposals addressed to the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4 (NCWCID No. 4) will be received at the office of the NCWCID No. 4, 200 Howard Boulevard, Port Aransas, Texas 78373, until Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at which time they will be publicly opened and read. Proposals will be for Pullin Street Water and Wastewater Improvements, Port Aransas, Texas. This project consists of 600 LF 6” waterline by open cut, 60 LF 6” waterline by directional boring, 550 LF 8” sanitary sewer by open cut. Bidders must submit a Cashier’s or Certified Check issued by a bank satisfactory to NCWCID No. 4, or a Proposal Bond from a reliable surety company, payable to in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the bid submitted as a guaranty that the Bidder will enter into a contract using the forms provided within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. Printed copies of the Contract Documents, which include drawings, general requirements, and technical specifications, may be obtained by a non-refundable fee of $50.00 with Urban Engineering, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404-2832. PDF format copies of the 11”x17” plans and specifications are also available from Urban Engineering by email at elsak@urbaneng.com. Copies of Contract Documents will be on file for inspection at the office of the Engineer, 2725 Swantner, Corpus Christi, Texas, NCWCID No. 4, and at the A. G. C. office in Corpus Christi.

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO