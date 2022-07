Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Sheila Rogers owned a modeling agency for more than a decade before kickstarting a career in fine arts photography. She traveled the world to study with master artists before settling in Corpus Christi. When she first moved to the Coastal Bend, she spent more time beachcombing, an activity she’d always loved. But the more time she spent on the beaches, the more trash she noticed, and where most see garbage, Rogers saw free art supplies and the chance to spread a larger message.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO