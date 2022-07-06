ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise radio station triggers ‘unhinged’ listeners with Pride flag — has 377,000 likes

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago

As a classic rock station, 96.9 The Eagle is imprisoned in a time machine.

Its playlist gravitates to bands that released albums on 8-track tapes and made the cover of Hit Parader magazine. Its website displays photos of “Rock Girls” posing seductively next to classic cars.

Weekday mornings, its airwaves are filled with the cackling “Bob & Tom Show,” a syndicated comedy program so ancient that “Bob” retired seven years ago.

But from one unusual perspective, The Eagle acts modern.

Progressively so.

Come late spring, KKGL-FM unveils a custom version of its station logo on Facebook. The familiar bald-eagle head is overlaid on a Pride flag, in support of the LGBTQ community. The rainbow-colored transformation coincides with Pride month, celebrated internationally each June.

Not all listeners in the Boise area — and beyond — have been thrilled.

So last week, The Eagle did what any shrinking legacy media member facing customer complaints might do.

The station announced that the logo would remain. Even though Pride month was over.

“Flag stays up for another month, deal with it,” The Eagle wrote on Facebook. “If we keep getting harassed, then it will go another month. Plus, Freddie Mercury rules.”

The threat isn’t idle. In 2021, the station prolonged the campaign through summer, posting Aug. 2: “We warned you, now the Pride Flag stays up another month.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2DWp_0gWjJIQF00
The Eagle changes its logo on Facebook to celebrate Pride Month. 96.9 The Eagle Facebook

Radio stunt? Publicity grab? Are they now milking this? Or is this a heartfelt gesture from a caring, socially progressive local staff?

I wish I could tell you. It’s a mystery.

The Eagle’s corporate owner, Cumulus Media — whose slogan, ironically, is “Where every voice matters” — refused an interview request. (So the station does have at least one other modern aspect, albeit a sad one.)

Exactly how much outrage does the Pride support really generate? Are there also phone calls? Emails?

We just don’t know.

Either way, the situation is an internet marketing sensation. The Eagle’s Facebook page has more than 377,000 likes and 384,000 followers — extraordinary numbers for any radio station, not to mention one licensed in Nampa, Idaho.

The post about leaving the rainbow flag up through July has received nearly 4,000 comments and 3,500 shares. So far. There’s also a thread on the Boise Reddit page with 115 comments.

The Eagle pokes fun at negative feedback on Facebook. And the vast majority of comments are supportive.

“Remember last year … how many snowflakes you made cry, because of this?” one Facebook commenter wrote. “Hands down one of my favorite things to see old men become unhinged.”

Old men? It’s tough to know what segment of society most irate “listeners” represent. Clearly, they’re not all from Idaho.

But, yes, some folks do apparently get triggered when you combine an eagle with a gay pride symbol.

“Get woke, go broke!” a commenter responded to The Eagle, adding “Enjoy the ride down!” before promoting a bonkers conspiracy theory.

Still, way more people become inspired.

“Can we talk about how the eagle is a symbol of our freedom?” a commenter wrote last year. “So that means your freedom to make your picture what you want, and my freedom to be married to my wife.”

If some listeners actually turn the dial? No biggie. Thanks to social media and streaming, The Eagle also is adding new fans.

“Love to see it. I listened when I lived in Boise, back to listening again in Oregon,” wrote one.

“Listening to you now on Radio Garden. New fan in Lexington, KY!” wrote another.

“Currently listening to your broadcast from FL, and I NEVER been to Idaho in my life,” added another.

Meanwhile, The Eagle keeps flying those rainbow colors. While cranking decidedly gray-haired rock music.

As the station asked this week: “WWDBD (What Would David Bowie Do).”

Sherry Anderson
20h ago

Nobody cares what ones sexual orientation is 🙄 Need to proud of yourself and who you are. Don't need to share it with the world! 🤪

Reply
4
 

