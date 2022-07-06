CPD working multi-vehicle crash on Clements Ferry Road

UPDATE: Clements Ferry Road reopened at approximately 5:03 p.m.

___

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPD, traffic on Clements Ferry Road between I-526 and Pinefield Dr. is impacted. SCDOT cameras show traffic backed up along I-526 eastbound.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.