Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul looks for money to fix its streets

By MinnPost staff
 1 day ago
Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting St. Paul is looking for money to fix its streets after a court decision left a $15 million hole in the city’s budget. Tuesday marked the deadline for the city to appeal a May 2...

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

