St. Paul looks for money to fix its streets

MINNEAPOLIS -- Troublemakers launched fireworks into crowds, cars and buildings for several hours in downtown Minneapolis last night. At the same time, someone shot several young people in a riverfront park.Even where the situation was more under control in the metro area, the July 4th festivities left behind quite a lot to clean up.In Fridley, where Tuesday morning revealed an incredible mess, city officials actually told WCCO that this year represented an improvement from the previous year, thanks to extra patrol from police for illegal fireworks use.The cleanup though is costing Anoka County taxpayers about $865.In St. Louis Park, a...
