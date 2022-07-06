From Supreme Court decisions to the Jan. 6 hearings, we discuss the sway of national politics in NC

This is it. The moment for President Joe Biden and Congress to challenge the underlying legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court and advance an aggressive climate action agenda. There will be no better moment to take this stand for a transformed court, nor a more fateful one. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right: “We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO