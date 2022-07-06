From Supreme Court decisions to the Jan. 6 hearings, we discuss the sway of national politics in NC
1 day ago
In recent weeks, decisions from the Supreme Court have reshaped swaths of American life. Overturning almost a 50-year precedent, the Roe v. Wade reversal means there is no longer a constitutional right to abortion. About...
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to strictly regulate emissions from power plants, a move that signals a major setback in the fight against the climate crisis.In a 6-3 opinion along ideological lines, the nation's highest court ruled in West Virginia v. EPA that the federal agency does not have the authority to regulate industry greenhouse gas emissions. The case stems from former President Obama's Clean Power Plan, which would have enforced mandates for how much emissions power plants could emit. The plan was never officially implemented as it faced legal challenges and...
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the conservative Supreme Court and we have seen little to no movement from the Biden administration to restore reproductive rights. The Nation’s Elie Mystal joins Katie Phang to discuss the inaction as well as what could be done right now to restore the right to an abortion. July 7, 2022.
Progressives follow a losing playbook on the courts. Packing the court, and other Democratic schemes, would only backfire. Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free. By Quin Hillyer. | July 07, 2022 10:03 AM. Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline...
The decisions coming out of the Supreme Court have effectively put democracy in peril. Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser joins Katie Phang to discuss all of the decisions that have come out of the court this term. July 1, 2022.
WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Steve Bannon is seeking to withdraw from representing the adviser to former President Donald Trump in his criminal contempt case, citing the possibility of being called as a witness at trial, according to a court document filed on Friday.
BOSTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday renewed her call for the United States to follow the European Union's lead on universal chargers for smartphones and other mobile devices. "Consumers shouldn't have to keep buying new chargers all the time for different devices," the senator from Massachusetts tweeted. "We can clear things up with uniform standards—for less expense, less hassle, and less waste."Last month, Warren, Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, calling for a device chargers plan."In our increasingly digital society, consumers frequently must pay for new specialized charging equipment and accessories...
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to broadly regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants, siding with a group of Republican attorneys general and coal companies in a major blow to the executive branch’s power to curb climate change. The opinion was a victory for the Republican-led states that undertook the […]
The post U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The White House said recent Supreme Court decisions regarding abortion, the environment, and potentially affirmative action are part of the wider Republican "ultra-MAGA" agenda, calling on voters to elect new representatives in the fall.
This is it. The moment for President Joe Biden and Congress to challenge the underlying legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court and advance an aggressive climate action agenda. There will be no better moment to take this stand for a transformed court, nor a more fateful one. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is right: “We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet.”
The Supreme Court reached into every corner of American life, reordering intimate family choices, breaching the separation of church and state, and diminishing the steps government can take to prevent gun violence or protect the environment.
Abortion rights struck down. Gun rights expanded. Prayer on the 50-yard line of public school football fields approved. As the most momentous—and controversial—Supreme Court term in recent memory comes to a close, are things looking better or worse for libertarians?. Georgetown Law's Randy Barnett, arguably the most important...
The Supreme Court has asked Maryland officials, including Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, to enforce state and county laws that prohibit picketing at private homes after protests started outside of the Supreme Court Justices' homes last month, NBC News reports. The big picture: Demonstrations began after the draft Supreme Court abortion...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. After the Supreme Court's deeply unpopular reactionary majority spent its latest term carrying out an assault on fundamental constitutional rights, Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday reiterated House progressives' demands to reform the nation's chief judicial body, including by adding seats.
Earlier today, the National Constitution Center released its series of reports on "Restoring the Guardrails of Democracy." I am a coauthor of the Team Libertarian report, along with team leader Clark Neily of the Cato Institute, and Walter Olson (also of Cato). There is also a Team Conservative report (coauthored by team leader Sarah Isgur, David French, and Jonah Goldberg, all of The Dispatch), and a Team Progressive report (coauthored by prominent election law scholars Edward Foley and Franita Tolson).
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and “threatening activity” have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July...
The Supreme Court has ended a regressive term as conservative justices are turning back the clock on women’s rights, climate issues, prayer in schools, and more. Irin Carmon, journalist and co-author of ‘Notorious R.B.G.,’ joins Joy Reid to discuss.July 1, 2022.
States are growing in power. This fact has never been clearer than after last week's Supreme Court decisions. Most obviously, Dobbs overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion laws back to the states. But now we also have decisions in Castro-Huerta, ruling that states can prosecute crimes on tribal land, which will shift prosecutions from federal to state governments, and West Virginia v. EPA, which will shift the frontlines of the climate battle back to the states.
Bremerton: Praying in School Returns with Football Coach Joe Kennedy. In Bremerton, Washington, Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, filed a lawsuit against Washington state's Bremerton School District following a request that the coach ceases his kneeling, after-game prayers located mid-field. Kennedy's continued refusal to stop his after-game prayer led to his suspension. [i]
