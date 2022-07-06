ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hinton was welcomed to Denver by a throng of Broncos fans at the airport, who were waiting to greet the No. 4 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft as he got off his flight. About a week later, Hinton was traded to the Baltimore Colts. "I get...

www.colts.com

