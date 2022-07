Stocks continue to jiggle Wednesday afternoon, wavering between small gains and losses in trading on Wall Street, as worries about inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession continue to hinder the broader market.The S&P 500 was up 29 points, or 0.8%, as of 2:43 p.m. Eastern Time. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were up 0.6%.Technology companies gained ground and helped check losses from energy companies. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1% and Exxon Mobil fell 2% as crude oil prices eased.Major indexes have been swinging between sharp losses and gains on a daily — and sometimes hourly —...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO