Kevyn Adams balances being a dad, youth baseball coach and Buffalo Sabres GM

There is a particular theme around the Buffalo Sabres this offseason: they have options. Whether it be what to do with their excess salary cap space, who is going to be the starting goaltender to start the season, or who the defense partner will be for Owen Power, they have more questions than answers at the moment. With the NHL Draft rapidly approaching, the Sabres also have options with their three first-round selections. They could stand pat and use all three, trade the picks in order to move around the draft board, or move one or two of them to acquire a roster player. Basically, they are tremendous pieces of ammunition for general manager Kevyn Adams, as they can remain flexible in their draft strategy and proverbially let the draft come to them.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO