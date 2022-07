Ask any Savannah native, and they'll tell you the DeSoto Hotel is in one of the best locations in the city: the Spanish moss-draped oak trees of the Historic District are literally out the front door; meanwhile Forsyth Park and the riverfront are just a short walk away. No surprise, summer prices here frequently climb over $350 per night. But with this offer, exclusively available to members, you'll nab a room with sweeping city views from just $149 per night.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO