WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Linebackers & Defensive Ends Preview

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch AllSooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma linebackers and defensive ends heading into the Sooners' 2022 season. Want...

Look: Oklahoma Football Reacts To Big 12 Preseason Rankings

On Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference revealed the preseason football poll for its 10 teams. The Oklahoma Sooners football program was named the No. 2 team ahead of the 2022 season with 354 total points and 12 first-place votes. They trail only the Baylor Bears with 365 points and 17 first-place votes.
Oklahoma LB commit Phil Picciotti announces he’ll transfer to IMG

What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
OU football: Broyles looking forward to involvement under Venables

Body Jul. 6—Ryan Broyles remembers a lot from his playing days at Oklahoma. But before his time in the spotlight as a top receiver in college football, Broyles remembers his early days in an OU uniform. Specifically, he remembers being a thorn in the side of Brent Venables, OU’s then-defensive coordinator.
Sam Godwin joins Sooners as preferred walk-on

NORMAN, Okla. — Wofford transfer forward Sam Godwin has joined the Sooners as a preferred walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Head coach Porter Moser announced the news of Oklahoma's latest addition Thursday morning. "Excited to have Sam join the Sooner family," said Moser. "Being from Ada, he has tremendous...
Oklahoma Position Preview: Running Back

In his last three seasons as an offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby’s methodology has been to divide the football. That could be the play again in 2022 as Lebby takes over the Oklahoma offense. Eric Gray appears to be a player tailor-made for Lebby’s up-tempo offense — line up in...
Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
Plan For Chuy's Restaurant Set For Northwest OKC

Another restaurant is coming to the Chisholm Creek area. Plans are in the works for a Chuy's to be built on the south side of Memorial Road. It will be the restaurant chain's fourth location in Oklahoma. There is one location in Norman and two more in Tulsa.
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.

