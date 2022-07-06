WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Linebackers & Defensive Ends Preview

On Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference revealed the preseason football poll for its 10 teams. The Oklahoma Sooners football program was named the No. 2 team ahead of the 2022 season with 354 total points and 12 first-place votes. They trail only the Baylor Bears with 365 points and 17 first-place votes.
What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
Body Jul. 6—Ryan Broyles remembers a lot from his playing days at Oklahoma. But before his time in the spotlight as a top receiver in college football, Broyles remembers his early days in an OU uniform. Specifically, he remembers being a thorn in the side of Brent Venables, OU’s then-defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, Okla. — Wofford transfer forward Sam Godwin has joined the Sooners as a preferred walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Head coach Porter Moser announced the news of Oklahoma's latest addition Thursday morning. "Excited to have Sam join the Sooner family," said Moser. "Being from Ada, he has tremendous...
In his last three seasons as an offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby’s methodology has been to divide the football. That could be the play again in 2022 as Lebby takes over the Oklahoma offense. Eric Gray appears to be a player tailor-made for Lebby’s up-tempo offense — line up in...
Langham Creek (Houston, TX) wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway was one of the top prospects left on the board in the 2023 class for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. And on Wednesday, Pettaway made his choice, committing to the Oklahoma Sooners, and first-year head coach Brent Venables. One of the...
Brexten Green, a 20-year-old Emporia State football player, died Saturday in a cliff jumping accident at Grand Lake in northeast Oklahoma. Green, a Cashion, Okla. native, was set to begin his second year with the Hornets after redshirting last season. Emporia State confirmed the death on Sunday in a press release.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doctors warned us about a potential rise in cases and hospitalizations this summer in the Sooner State – now, it’s happening. With the 4th of July holiday in the rearview, one of the state’s top doctors told us why there’s an increase.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
Another restaurant is coming to the Chisholm Creek area. Plans are in the works for a Chuy's to be built on the south side of Memorial Road. It will be the restaurant chain's fourth location in Oklahoma. There is one location in Norman and two more in Tulsa.
NORMAN, Okla. — On May 20, 2013, an EF-5 tornado leveled the town of Moore. The two-mile-wide stretch of destruction left hundreds injured and killed 24, including several children when a school collapsed. Oklahomans did what they do best and jumped in to help. Country music star, Toby Keith,...
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City barbecue favorite is closing its doors at the end of July because inflation has taken its toll. They are closing their doors after almost nine years in OKC. "Just staffing, inflation, the economy, we just can't keep up with the times," said Tiffany...
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man admitted to shooting his girlfriend and dropping her off at a local hospital during a traffic stop on the city's northwest side just after the incident occurred.
Comments / 0