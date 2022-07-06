ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

This small Kentucky town was named a top US spot to invest in vacation rental property

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
 1 day ago
A small town in northern Kentucky — known for a life-size Noah’s Ark that draws thousands of Evangelical Christian tourists each year — has ranked among the top 25 best places to invest in U.S. vacation rentals.

That’s according to analytics firm AirDNA, which ranked Williamstown 21st on its list. The company scraped data from short-term rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo to create what it called its “updated index of the best markets for investment” in 2021 and 2022.

AirDNA factored in local rental demand, year-over-year revenue growth and investment cost versus yield in its analysis.

While Williamstown got middling scores for revenue growth and rental demand, it earned a high score for “investability.”

“The attraction brings in nearly 1 million visitors each year to an unsuspecting and otherwise small town in rural Kentucky,” the company’s website said.

“A typical home value of $128,000 makes Williamstown the most affordable market on the Best Places to Invest on Airbnb list. With average earnings at $37K per year, the town earns a prodigious Investability score of 95,” AirDNA said.

The town, with a population of around 4,000 people, got an overall investor score of 73 out of 100 from AirDNA.

The Ark Encounter attraction is a large model Noah’s Ark. During their visit, guests enter the lowest of three decks and move between levels. The bays on the first deck feature models of some animals believed to have been housed on the ark, though there are no live animals within the exhibit.

Opening in July 2016, with construction having begun two years earlier, Ark Encounter representatives negotiated a series of incentives with state and local government officials. That included a controversial sales tax rebate under a state program for tourism development to return up to $18 million over 10 years to the Ark Encounter, according to a previous Lexington Herald-Leader article.

The state pledged to chip in about $2.4 million for improvements to the Interstate 75 interchange near the attraction.

In recent years, Ark Encounter representatives have feuded with local officials, with some worried the attraction was preparing to declare itself tax exempt, including from local property taxes that would help fund Grant County Schools. The attraction has a long history of being a for-profit entity.

AirDNA’s top 10 places to invest in vacation rentals include:

  1. Maui, Hawaii
  2. Kenai Peninsula, Alaska
  3. Chattanooga, Tenn.
  4. Gulfport/Biloxi, Miss.
  5. Slidell, La.
  6. Crystal River, Fla.
  7. Joshua Tree, Calif.
  8. Charleston, S.C.
  9. Galena, Ill.
  10. Southwest Harbor, Maine

Lexington Herald-Leader

It’s not just nostalgia. Lexington needs places like the Parkette for the future.

The closing of the Parkette has devastated me. As a business owner, as a preservation enthusiast, as someone who has grown up completely enthralled with all things vintage and nostalgic, and most of all as someone born and raised in Lexington. Although I don’t reside in Lexington today, I still consider it my home as I work there daily, most of my family and friends live there, and it’s still where I spend most of my time. My parents grew up there too and would tell me amazing stories of the places of the past, already gone, mostly downtown but throughout Lexington: Woolworth’s, Wolf Wiles, Purcell’s, Begley’s drugstores, just to name a few. Thanks to them I grew up going to staples like Kelly’s on Southland Drive, Dawahares in Gardenside, the Kentucky Theatre, Slone’s Grocery, and countless more, and of course, the Parkette.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Restaurant, mini golf, more: Entertainment center planned for vacant Versailles building

A family entertainment center could soon be coming to Woodford County. According to Versailles city council member Laura Dake, the city is buying an old Kroger building off U.S. Highway 60, and there are plans to put a family entertainment center on the lot. Mayor Brian Traugott said the sale was not official as of early Wednesday afternoon but terms have been agreed upon, so no issues are expected during closing.
VERSAILLES, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

