Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Convicted of First-Degree Murder

By Bill Donahue
 1 day ago
Eric Holder Jr. during closing arguments on June 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, in the People v Eric Holder, Jr trial over the death of Nipsey Hussle. Frederic J. Brown/POOL/AFP/GI

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday (July 6) found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Following a weeks-long trial, the jurors agreed with prosecutors that the March 2019 shooting at a Los Angeles strip mall was premeditated murder. Holder admitted to shooting the rapper, but his attorneys had argued that he had acted in “heated passion” and only committed manslaughter.

The shooting followed an altercation outside Hussle’s clothing store, The Marathon, in South Central Los Angeles, between two men who had known each other for years. Prosecutors said Holder, angered over accusations he was a “snitch,” returned with two handguns and shot Hussle more than 10 times.

Holder is due back in court on September 15 for sentencing, where he could face a potential life prison sentence. His attorneys will also appeal the conviction, a process that could take months or years.

In a statement on Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called Hussle “a beloved member of our community” who had “used his platform to advocate for gang violence prevention and to ensure we create thriving communities.”

“Today we secured accountability for the loss of his life and will continue to work alongside so many others to realize a brighter future,” Gascón said. “We know there is no way to replace what was taken from his family, friends and fans who loved him but we pray this verdict will move them one step closer to finding peace.”

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, made his name with mixtapes before releasing his first major-label album in 2018 to critical and commercial success. That album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards shortly before his death, and Hussle was awarded two posthumous awards at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

In addition to the first-degree murder conviction, jurors also held Holder guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter over two other men who were hit with gunfire during the shooting. Prosecutors had sought the more serious charge of attempted murder over those two shootings, but the jurors did not agree to convict on those counts.

Aaron Jansen, the public defender who represented Holder, told Billboard on Wednesday that he was “deeply disappointed” with the first-degree murder conviction: “It was always going to be a tough given the high profile circumstances surrounding the case. We are grateful that the jury agreed with us, in part, that the case was overcharged and acquitted Mr. Holder, Jr. of the two attempted murder charges.”

