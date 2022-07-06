J-Hope Becomes Sixth BTS Member to Notch a Solo Hit on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Meanwhile, Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's "With You" lands at No. 1 for a sixth total week.

Ha Sung-woon and Jimin‘s “With You” returns to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 9), powered by Twitter, adding a sixth total week at the summit.

The track leads with 3.1 million Twitter mentions in the June 24-30 tracking week (up 33%), according to Twitter. It’s the third song to spend at least six weeks at No. 1 on the chart (which began last October), after BTS’ “Butter” (20 weeks) and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven).

Among new entries on Hot Trending Songs, J-Hope’s “More” debuts at No. 14, earning the BTS member his first solo entry on the chart. The song arrived July 1 as the first single from his solo LP Jack in the Box, due July 15.

J-Hope is the sixth member of septet BTS to score a solo hit on the Hot Trending Songs chart, joining Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, Suga and V.

Elsewhere, Kep1er earns its second entry, and first top 10, on Hot Trending Songs, as “Up!” debuts at No. 18. The group sent “Wa Da Da” to No. 7 in January. “Up!” is the lead single off the group’s EP Doublast, which was released June 20.

Plus, Loona makes its first Hot Trending Songs appearance, as “Flip That” opens at No. 20. It’s the title track from the group’s fifth EP.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.