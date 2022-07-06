ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

J-Hope Becomes Sixth BTS Member to Notch a Solo Hit on Hot Trending Songs Chart

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Meanwhile, Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's "With You" lands at No. 1 for a sixth total week.

Ha Sung-woon and Jimin‘s “With You” returns to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 9), powered by Twitter, adding a sixth total week at the summit.

The track leads with 3.1 million Twitter mentions in the June 24-30 tracking week (up 33%), according to Twitter. It’s the third song to spend at least six weeks at No. 1 on the chart (which began last October), after BTS’ “Butter” (20 weeks) and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven).

Among new entries on Hot Trending Songs, J-Hope’s “More” debuts at No. 14, earning the BTS member his first solo entry on the chart. The song arrived July 1 as the first single from his solo LP Jack in the Box, due July 15.

J-Hope is the sixth member of septet BTS to score a solo hit on the Hot Trending Songs chart, joining Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, Suga and V.

Elsewhere, Kep1er earns its second entry, and first top 10, on Hot Trending Songs, as “Up!” debuts at No. 18. The group sent “Wa Da Da” to No. 7 in January. “Up!” is the lead single off the group’s EP Doublast, which was released June 20.

Plus, Loona makes its first Hot Trending Songs appearance, as “Flip That” opens at No. 20. It’s the title track from the group’s fifth EP.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Harry Styles Holds Off Porcupine Tree For U.K. Chart Title

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is right at home atop the U.K. albums chart with Harry’s House (Columbia), which enters a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1. With Styles holding onto top spot, veteran prog-rock outfit Porcupine Tree enjoys a career high with Closure / Continuation (Music For Nations), their 11th studio album.  Having led all titles at the midweek stage, Closure / Continuation bows at No. 2, for the English band’s first U.K. Top 10 appearance. Until now, the rocker have made just two appearances in the U.K. Top 40, the best a No. 23 peak for 2009’s The Incident. Also on the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart, there are Top 10 debuts for a string of U.S. artists: Chris Brown’s Breezy (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA) bows at No. 6; Conan Gray‘s Superache (Island) starts at No. 8; and Luke Combs blasts to No. 9 with Growin’ Up (Sony Music CG), for his first appearance in the Top 10. More from BillboardPaolo Nutini Heading For U.K. No. 1 With 'Last Night in the Bittersweet'Will LF System Beat Kate Bush to U.K. Chart Crown?Kate Bush Extends U.K. Chart Reign
MUSIC
Billboard

Listen to Suga’s ‘Our Island’ From ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’ Video Game Soundtrack

BTS‘ new video game, BTS Island: In the SEOM, arrived on June 28 — and with it, a brand new soundtrack. For those who have yet to play the game — which is based on Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — as the group embarks on its quest for fun and relaxation after arriving on an empty island called Seom, fans have been treated to a taste of the game’s official soundtrack with the arrival of “Our Island,” produced by Suga, on Wednesday (July 6).
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jung Kook
Person
J Hope
Billboard

Aespa Talks New Mini Album ‘Girls,’ Fanbase & Debuting During the Pandemic: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Aespa is getting ready to release their second mini album, Girls, on Friday (July 8), but before the collection drops, members WINTER, NINGNING, KARINA and GISELLE chatted with Billboard News to discuss what their dedicated MY fanbase can expect ahead of its arrival. Speaking with host Tetris Kelly, WINTER explained that Girls has a different energy from any of their previous releases (which includes their first mini album Savage, singles “Black Mamba,” “Next Level” and more). “I think our mini album ‘Girls’ is the most powerful among all our previously released tracks,” she said....
MUSIC
Billboard

Doja Cat Call Out Noah Schnapp For Blowing Up Her ‘Stranger Things’ Spot: ‘When You’re That Young, You Make Mistakes’

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat is fired up. The singer took to Instagram Live on Thursday night (July 7) to vent about her dating grievances with Stranger Things Noah Schnapp after the teen star posted what she said were private messages between them in which she lustily inquired about his co-star, Joseph Quinn. “Let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said in the video. “To be fair, this is a kid. I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even… there’s no way he’s over, like, 21.” He’s 17, for the record. “When you’re that...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran Take Magical Elevator Ride in Search of Love in ‘For My Hand’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Setting out in search of love in an elevator, Burna Boy enlists Ed Sheeran to take a lift to the stars in the new video for the Nigerian pop star’s single, “For My Hand.” The clip for the song from Burna’s just-released sixth album, Love, Damini, opens with the crooner hopping into a hoist whose buttons contain both the singer’s names and the title of the song. Switching between images of Sheeran and Burna hanging out in the elevator and footage of a couple performing a sensual dance as the doors open and shut,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Hope Becomes Sixth#Sb19#Hot Trending Songs#Septet Bts#Capital One
Billboard

Menudo Productions & Mario Lopez Team Up to Find New Generation of Menudo

Want to be part of the next Menudo? Here's how. Menudo Productions and Mario Lopez are on the search for the new generation of Menudo members, Billboard has learned. Auditions for talent between the ages of 12 and 16 will begin online in two weeks followed by live auditions in multiple cities — starting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 17.
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’

Upon its release, Joji‘s “Glimpse of Us” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking the singer-songwriter’s first visit to the region. The track’s success is thanks largely to the song taking off on TikTok, where its heartfelt and romantically conflicted lyrics have become soundtrack to relationship-themed videos.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Beyonce Hits the Hot 100’s Top 10 With ‘Break My Soul’

While Beyoncé has certainly never been far from the forefront of popular music, it’s been a little while since we’ve seen her in the top tier of the pop charts — at least as a lead artist. While she hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 as a guest on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and in 2018 on the duet version of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” — and No. 3 while appearing on the remix to J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” in 2018 — she hadn’t made the top 10 on her own since “Formation” debuted at No. 10 in 2016.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

J-Hope’s Debut Solo Album ‘Jack in the Box’: Check Out the Tracklist

BTS‘ J-Hope revealed the tracklist for his anticipated debut solo studio album, Jack in the Box, on Thursday (July 7). The 10-track album will feature the singer’s current single, “MORE,” as well as “Pandora’s Box,” “STOP,” “= (Equal Sign),” “Music Box : Reflection,” “What if…,” “Safety Zone,” “Future” “Arson” and an intro track.
MUSIC
Billboard

Aespa’s Second Mini Album ‘Girls’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. MYs, the wait is finally over — Aespa‘s second mini album, Girls, officially arrived on all platforms on Friday (July 9). To support the album release, the K-pop group will be kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series and will be performing on the daytime talk show, also on Friday. The EP, which serves as the follow up to their debut mini album Savage, features a total of nine tracks including their previously released first English-language single “Life’s Too Short” and “Illusion”, as well as 2021 tracks “Dreams Come True” and “Forever” in...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Running Up That Hill’ & Beyond: Which Song From ‘Stranger Things’ Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate season of Stranger Things aired its finale on Friday (July 1), and Metallica was given a run for its money when character Eddie Munson rocked out to their 1986 single “Master of Puppets.” “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote on Instagram in response to their song being used in the show. The heavy metal...
MUSIC
Billboard

These Portable Fans Are Perfect for Music Festivals & Summer Concerts

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The summer is officially heating up. Excessive heat warnings have been issued due to sweltering conditions that are expected to climb above 100 degrees in some states and it’s only going to get worse, as summer 2022 is expected to be hotter than ever. If you plan to attend music festivals, concerts and other outdoor activities this summer, a portable fan...
RETAIL
Billboard

Here Are the 15 Artists Who’ve Scored Hot 100 Top 10 Hits in the ’00s, ’10s & ’20s

There’s no surer mark of true pop stardom in the 21st century than endurance: Can your hits define not just a single cultural moment, but multiple, spanning decades and eras? Can you evolve enough to stay relevant amidst changing trends and industry shakeups? If so, then maybe you fit the criteria for entry in the Three-Decade Club: an exclusive group of artists who’ve managed to score top 10 hits in each decade of the 21st century thus far. To do so requires a high level of creativity, awareness and popularity — both with fans and with fellow artists — and of course, a little luck with timing never hurts either.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Fan Army Face-Off 2022: Final Four Revealed – Vote Now to Determine the Last Battle

Click here to read the full article. Billboard‘s Fan Army Face-Off is back for the summer of 2022. We’ve come a long way. When it started, 64 artists’ fan armies entered battle to find out – whose fan base is strongest? After a heated face-off among the Elite Eight, fan armies for the following four artists have emerged victorious: SEVENTEEN, SB19, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. We’re down to the Final Four – a big achievement for any fan army. The Final Four voting began Tuesday, July 5, at 12:01 p.m. ET and continues through July 12 at noon ET. After that, just two fan armies will face off – and that will determine the ultimate 2022 winner. Who will make it to the next round? Vote below to make your voice heard. Past winners include Super Junior’s E.L.F (victorious twice), T-ara’s Queens (victorious three times) and BIGBANG’s VIPs. Check out the Final Four matchups below and vote for your favorite in each bracket. More from Billboard60 Top LGBTQ Anthems of All TimeFan Army Face-Off 2020: And the Winner Is ...The 13 Best Things That Happened in Music This Week (October 9)
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Calvin Harris Reveals Release Date for New Collab With Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharrell

Click here to read the full article. As the release date of Calvin Harris forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 gets closer, the powerhouse producer is teasing the album’s third single — and its trio of true superstar collaborators. On Wednesday (July 6) on Twitter, Harris announced Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell as the featured artists on the track “Stay With Me.” The song is set to drop next Friday, July 15. The featured trio were among the horde of Funk Wav collaborators Harris announced last week, a list that also includes Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy