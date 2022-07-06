ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon lookahead: Women’s semifinals next on Centre Court

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

The women will take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second. Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 16 Simona Halep beat No. 20 Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4; No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 11 Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4); Nick Kyrgios beat Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

STAT OF THE DAY

5 — Number of first-time Grand Slam semifinalists at Wimbledon this year, the most at any major tournament since the 1997 U.S. Open — Jabeur, Kyrgios, Maria, Rybakina and Cam Norrie.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t have a coach. I would never put that burden on someone.” — Kyrgios speaking on court after reaching the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

