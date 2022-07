ROSCOE, TX- A 9-year-old boy that was killed in a crash on the 4th of July has a GoFundMe set up to help the family. The little boy, identified as Julius Rendon, was going into the third grade in Snyder this year was killed in a car crash on the 4th of July. Now a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. The Department of Public Safety released the details of the crash. At 10:00 a.m., an SUV that Julius was a passenger in was heading north on close to Roscoe on FM 608. The SUV crossed into the other lane and crashed into a pickup truck that was driving south. You can donate to the…

ROSCOE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO