Solomon Kindley looked like he would be a steal when he was drafted two seasons ago but an inconsistent rookie year was followed by demotion. Drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kindley faces a critical third camp for the Dolphins. His job literally will be decided on how he performs this year. There is a lot of competition and changes coming to the Dolphins’ offensive line and there simply may not be room for him if he can’t show the new coaches what he is capable of.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO