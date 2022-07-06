Where Baker Mayfield ranks among Browns quarterbacks in career, season, game stats

Click here to read the full article. When retired federal Judge Sue Robinson held the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson last Tuesday, many expected for her to announce a decision shortly thereafter, and for Watson, the NFL or both to appeal it to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Instead, she ordered the parties back for a second day. Then she brought them back for a third day. Then she told them to file post-hearing briefs during the week of July 11. It’s as if the judge didn’t get the script and instead treated the hearing like something few thought it...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO