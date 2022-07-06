ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Baker Mayfield ranks among Browns quarterbacks in career, season, game stats

By Scott Patsko, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Baker Mayfield is finally moving on. The Browns and Panthers agreed on a deal that will send Mayfield to...

Sportico

NFL, NFLPA Receive Homework as Deshaun Watson Arbitrator Sets Tone

Click here to read the full article. When retired federal Judge Sue Robinson held the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson last Tuesday, many expected for her to announce a decision shortly thereafter, and for Watson, the NFL or both to appeal it to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Instead, she ordered the parties back for a second day. Then she brought them back for a third day. Then she told them to file post-hearing briefs during the week of July 11.  It’s as if the judge didn’t get the script and instead treated the hearing like something few thought it...
NBC Sports

Austin Corbett on reuniting with Baker Mayfield: He’s all about winning

The Panthers signed right guard Austin Corbett to a three-year deal earlier this offseason as the team revamped its offensive line. Corbett had no idea when he signed that he would reunite with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Corbett started 14 games after the Browns made him a second-round selection in 2018,...
FanSided

Rumors of Nolan Jones promotion has to shake up Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians will promote prospect Nolan Jones and the outfielder will join the club for the series opener against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday. The news of Jones’ promotion comes from Guardians Prospective (Twitter link). No, @CleGuardPro doesn’t have the blue check mark but this account not need one. Count on Jones being in the dugout as the Guardians look to breath some life in the lineup.
247Sports

Reviewing the Browns Front Office Changes

The Browns kept fans guessing this season, waiting until the end of May before announcing a litany of front office moves. In the NFL, front office changes typically occur after the draft cycle concludes in late April. Some of the moves listed here had leaked out previously, and the OBR has covered some of them. But it seemed worthwhile to collect them all in one place for review during the slow season of early July.
